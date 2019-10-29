EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1111
- Market players waiting for US Q3 GDP and Federal Reserve’s decision.
- EU October Economic Sentiment Indicator seen at 101.1 from 101.7 previously.
- EUR/USD holding within familiar levels, bouncing from key Fibonacci support.
The EUR/USD pair has recovered the 1.1100 threshold in another quiet trading day, hitting a daily high of 1.1118 during US trading hours. The pair started the day with a sour tone, hitting 1.1073 before recovering. Still, it remains confined to a tight intraday range ahead of the US first-tier events coming this Wednesday. The market’s sentiment oscillated on the back of US-China related headlines, as investors started the day with hopes a trade deal will be sign this November, hopes that faded during US trading hours on news indicating that the US and China may not sign phase one of the trade deal when they meet at the APEC summit in Chile in November. The news affected high-yielding assets, but also the USD.
The EU macroeconomic calendar was quite scarce, with just minor data coming from Spain and Italy, while the US released Pending Home Sales for September, which rose by more than anticipated, up by 1.5% MoM and by 3.9% YoY.
This Wednesday, the EU will release October Consumer Confidence and the Economic Sentiment Indicator, this last, seen at 101.1 from 101.7 previously. Germany will release preliminary CPI estimate, foreseen at 1.1% YoY from the previous 1.2%. The US, on the other hand, will publish Q3 preliminary GDP, seen at 1.9% down from 2.6% in Q2, while the US Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 bps in the US afternoon.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is entering the Asian session trading around the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily run, after nearing the 38.2% retracement of the same advance, this last providing support at 1.1065. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bullish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair has recovered above all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are around their midlines, the Momentum aiming higher but the RSI directionless at around 52. The pair has room to extend its gains, but bulls will take over only once beyond 1.1180.
Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0980
Resistance levels: 1.1115 1.1150 1.1180
