EUR/USD analysis: dollar gains won't be sustainable, unless inflation picks up

The American dollar saw a dramatic change of course on Friday, following the release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report, resulting in the EUR/USD pair trimming all of its weekly gains to end it flat around 1.1773. According to official figures, the US added 209,000 new jobs in July, beating expectations of around 180K, while June figure was revised higher by 2,000. The unemployment rate fell to 4.3% as expected, while average hourly earnings were up 2.5% on an annualized basis matching June's figure and above the expected 2.4%. Average hourly earnings rose by 0.3% when compared to the previous month, matching market's forecast.

Overall positive and supportive of Fed's tightening policy, the report was not as good as market's reaction suggests, particularly as wages' growth remains shallow, insufficient to push inflation higher. The data helped investors taking profits out of the table, as the EUR/USD pair rallied for four consecutive weeks reaching a fresh 2017 high of 1.1909. The corrective movement could extend, yet it still too early to describe the greenback as "bullish," as unless inflation clearly picks up, investors will be unwilling to buy the dollar, also dented by political jitters. The other factor of the equation is the latest EUR self-strength, backed by solid growth data and speculation that the ECB will make an announcement on tapering as soon as next September.

From a technical point of view, readings in the daily chart support a corrective movement, as technical indicators have turned sharply lower from extreme overbought levels, but remain far above their mid-lines, whilst the price remains above all of its moving averages that maintain their upward slopes. The 20 DMA is the closest, currently around 1.1660. In the 4 hours chart, the price broke below its 20 SMA, which is not flat in the 1.1860 region, while technical indicators pared their declines, but remain near, oversold readings. The key support for this Monday is 1.1715, 2015 high and the level to break to confirm a steeper decline over the next few sessions.

Support levels: 1.1750 1.1715 1.1680

Resistance levels: 1.1785 1.1820 1.1860

