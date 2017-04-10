EUR/USD analysis: dollar falters, despite solid US data

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1756

The American dollar faltered for a second consecutive day, ending it marginally lower against most of its major rivals, but not far from its recent highs. The greenback eased early Wednesday on headlines indicating that Fed governor Jerome Powell was favored by US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin over former governor Kevin Warsh, in the run to replace Yellen as Fed's head, when her mandate ends next February. Powell is considered more dovish than Warsh, and that's why the greenback shed some ground. Still, the slide was moderated by another batch of solid US data. The September ADP report indicated that the private sector added 135K new jobs in September, beating expectations o 125K while the ISM non-manufacturing PMI reached its highest reading since August 2005 this last September, up to 59.8 from previous 55.3.

In Europe, the final September Markit composite PMI was confirmed at 56.7, with a modest upward revision in the services sector. Steady growth at the end of the third quarter all through the region was blurred by disappointing Retail Sales figures, which posted their worst decline in almost two years last August. Retail sales fell by 0.5% in the month, and were up by 1.2% when compared to a year earlier, less than half the 2.6% expected.

From a technical point of view, the pair has little to offer ahead of the Asian opening, as investors enter wait-and-see mode ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report, to be released next Friday. The overall stance continues to be bearish, as an intraday advance, up to 1.1787 was quickly rejected. In the 4 hours chart, the price has spent most of this last session hovering around a modestly bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have extended their advances up to their mid-lines, where they currently stand without directional momentum. The key support remains to be 1.1720, where it bottomed last week, with scope then to extend its decline down to 1.1661, August low, on a break below it. To the upside, selling interest is aligned around 1.1820/30, and seems unlikely the pair could break above the level during the upcoming sessions and ahead of the mentioned US employment report.

Support levels: 1.1720 1.1690 1.1660

Resistance levels: 1.1770 1.1825 1.1860

