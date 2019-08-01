EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1091

US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 51.2, its lowest since September 2009.

European manufacturing output at multi-year lows and in contraction territory.

EUR/USD bounced after approaching the 1.1000 psychological barrier, bearish.

The American dollar was able to retain its bullish tone during the first half of this Thursday, but bulls gave up in the US session, leading to an upward corrective movement for EUR/USD. The pair fell to 1.1026, a level that was last seen in May 2017, following the release of the July Markit Manufacturing PMI for the Union, as the German Index was downwardly revised to a seven-year low of 43.2. For the EU, the PMI resulted at 48.0 as previously estimated, and better than the market’s forecast of 47.7, although still in contraction territory. The greenback began easing as speculative interest turned into buying government bonds, later getting pressured by worse-than-expected US data. The official ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 51.2 in July, missing the market’s expectations of 52.0 and the lowest level in almost a decade. The employment sub-component of the report showed that employment in the sector fell to its lowest level since 2013.

Risk-off took over the market as US President Trump announced he will impose additional 10% tariff on the remaining $300 bln of Chinese imports to the US starting Sept 1. Equities plunged trimming strong intraday gains, while the greenback continued to suffer.

This Friday, the EU will release June PPI and Retail Sales, while the US will publish its monthly Nonfarm Payroll report. According to the market’s estimate, the US economy is expected to have added 164K new jobs while the unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.7%. Wages are seen up by 3.2% YoY and by 0.2% MoM. The country will also release the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for June, seen at 98.5 vs. the previous estimate of 98.4.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair neared the 1.1100 figure by the end of the American session, ending the day with gains, although from a technical point of view, it has barely corrected extreme oversold conditions. In the 4 hours chart, the pair remains below bearish moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading south at around 1.1115, providing a dynamic resistance in the case the recovery continues. Technical indicators have bounced from extreme levels, but remain well into negative ground. The mentioned 20 SMA is now the immediate resistance, with a break above it opening doors for further gains this Friday.

Support levels: 1.1025 1.0995 1.0960

Resistance levels: 1.1115 1.1145 1.1180