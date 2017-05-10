EUR/USD analysis: dollar bid ahead of US NFP release

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1708

After a firm, but soft start to the day, the bid tone of the American dollar gathered momentum in the US session, following strong US data and hawkish comments from different Fed's speakers. Additionally, the common currency took a hit from the ECB's meeting minutes released early Europe, which showed that policymakers had a “preliminary exchange of views about the future monetary policy stance and the considerations that might guide a recalibration of instruments,” indicating that tapering QE is on the table, but down-talking it as much as possible. The minutes also signaled that rates will remain at record lows as long as QE stands, and that if removed, will be at a gradual and slow pace.

The EUR/USD pair flirted with the 1.1700 figure in the US afternoon, as data coming from the country beat expectations. Weekly unemployment claims fell to 260K in the week ended September 29, better than the 265K expected, while the trade deficit shrunk in August to $42.4B, from previous $-43.6B. Among Fed speakers, Jerome Powell stood out, as he is one of Trump's favorites to replace Yellen as Fed's head. Powell focused on financial regulations, indicating that more rules and regulations are not always the best solution for market woes. Other Fed speakers, such as Williams and Harker, expressed their support for another rate hike later this year.

The pair heads into the Asian session, and the US Nonfarm Payroll report to be release early Friday, near its weekly low of 1.1695, the immediate support ahead of August low at 1.1661. The pair has broken below a major long term Fibonacci level, the 23.6% retracement of its March/September rally around 1.1735, and while still too close to it to confirm a long-term bearish breakout, standing below the level adds to the bearish case. Short term and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is towards the downside, with the 20 SMA capping recoveries in the US session, and technical indicators extending their declines within negative territory. A weekly close below 1.1660, with the dollar backed by a strong US NFP report, will favor a downward extension towards 1.1510 next week the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned monthly advance.

Support levels: 1.1695 1.1660 1.1620

Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1825 1.1850

