EUR/USD analysis: Dollar benefits from dull trading

The EUR/USD pair ended Monday pretty much unchanged daily basis, barely a couple of pips above its Friday's close. The common currency saw some limited demand at the beginning of the day, raising up to 1.1807, although unable to extend gains beyond the level as local data released at the beginning of the day was softer-than-expected, with German industrial production down by 1.1% in June, against the 0.2% advance expected, whilst the annual figure came in at 2.4%, well below previous 4.8%. Also, the EU August Sentix confidence index fell to 27.7 from previous 28.3. Dollar gains were limited, by comments from Fed's Bullard, who said that current rates should "remain appropriate over the near term, adding that low jobless rate is no threat to inflation. Whilst market's reaction to the headline was limited, as Bullard is a well-known dove, it reaffirms market's negative stance towards the greenback.

Trading around 1.1785, the 4 hours chart for the EUR/USD pair suggests that the pair can ease further over the next sessions, as the price develops below a modestly bearish 20 SMA, currently around 1.1820, the immediate resistance, whilst technical indicators in the mentioned chart have resumed their declines within negative territory. Too early to consider a top in the pair, the downward move should extend below the 1.1715 support, 2015 yearly high, to be at risk of a steeper downward corrective move after rallying steadily for almost a month.

Support levels: 1.1750 1.1715 1.1680

Resistance levels: 1.1785 1.1820 1.1860

