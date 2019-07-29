EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1145
- Dollar retains its strength ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy announcement.
- US to release core PCE price index, Fed’s favorite inflation measure this Tuesday.
- EUR/USD bearish potential intact, but speculative interest in wait-and-see mode.
The EUR/USD pair has spent Monday confined to a tight consolidative range, near the yearly low set last week at 1.1101. The dollar remained strong following better-than-expected US Q2 GDP, which diminished odds of the Federal Reserve cutting rates by more than the already priced in 25bps. The central bank will start its two-day meeting this Tuesday and will announce its decision next Wednesday. Market players would likely be cautious ahead of the event.
The US released the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, which resulted worse-than-anticipated, printing -6.3 in July, following a reading of -12.1 in June, which helped the pair print a daily high of 1.1148. This Tuesday, Germany will release the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, seen at 9.7 in August, and the EU Economic Sentiment Indicator for July, seen decreasing to 102.7 from the previous 103.3. Germany will also unveil preliminary July inflation. As for the US, the country will publish June Personal Spending and Personal Income, alongside PCE inflation. The core PCE price index is seen at 1.7%, up from 1.6% in May. Given that it is the Fed’s favorite inflation reading, a better-than-anticipated number should lift the dollar ahead of the central bank’s announcement.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair holds near the mentioned high ahead of the Asian opening, although the upward potential remains limited according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as the pair is battling with its 20 SMA, still well below bearish 100 and 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator lost its strength upward, holding within neutral territory, while the RSI turned flat around 47. The bearish perspective could change only with a recovery beyond 1.1180, where the pair has relevant intraday highs from these last few days and the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily slump. Below 1.1100, on the other hand, the risk skews to the downside, favoring a downward extension toward the 1.1000 figure.
Support levels: 1.1100 1.1070 1.1030
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1215 1.1245
