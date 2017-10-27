EUR/USD Analysis: Demand for Bearish bets rise on Head & Shoulders breakdown
EUR/USD fell to 1.1640 on Wednesday after the ECB announced a dovish taper as expected. The common currency extended losses this Friday to 1.1616.
The daily chart shows head-and-shoulders breakdown, which is a bearish reversal pattern.
Daily chart
- As per the measured height method, the head-and-shoulders breakdown has opened doors for 1.1228.
Weekly chart
- Technicals seem to favor a drop to 1.1228 as indicated by a nice topping pattern, a bearish 5-MA and 10-MA crossover and the downward sloping RSI on the weekly chart above.
Monthly chart
On the monthly chart, we see that a failure to hold above the downward sloping 50-MA has proved costly to the EUR bulls.
Also worth noting - Death cross (bearish 50-MA and 200-MA crossover) was confirmed in Oct 2016. Long-term moving average crossovers act as a contrarian indicator (in the short-run) and tend to work with a time lag.
As seen on the chart above - Confirmation of the death cross in Oct 2016 was followed by a nice basing pattern around 1.04 levels and a rally to 1.20 levels. The failure to hold above the 50-MA and a head-and-shoulders breakdown suggest that the bearish effect of the 'death cross' would come into play now.
Thus, the stage looks set for a drop to 1.1228 over the next 2-3 months.
Options market - increased demand for put options adds credence to bearish reversal confirmation
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|57,813
|2,327
|21,463
|1,218
|36,350
|1,109
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|56,481
|1,393
|2,429
|378
|54,052
|1,015
- The open interest/open positions in the EUR/USD Nov expiry put options increased by 2,327 contracts, while the open positions in calls went up by 1,393 contracts.
- The bias is clearly bearish.
