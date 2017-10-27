EUR/USD Analysis: Demand for Bearish bets rise on Head & Shoulders breakdown

EUR/USD fell to 1.1640 on Wednesday after the ECB announced a dovish taper as expected. The common currency extended losses this Friday to 1.1616.

The daily chart shows head-and-shoulders breakdown, which is a bearish reversal pattern.

Daily chart

As per the measured height method, the head-and-shoulders breakdown has opened doors for 1.1228.

Weekly chart

Technicals seem to favor a drop to 1.1228 as indicated by a nice topping pattern, a bearish 5-MA and 10-MA crossover and the downward sloping RSI on the weekly chart above.

Monthly chart

On the monthly chart, we see that a failure to hold above the downward sloping 50-MA has proved costly to the EUR bulls.

Also worth noting - Death cross (bearish 50-MA and 200-MA crossover) was confirmed in Oct 2016. Long-term moving average crossovers act as a contrarian indicator (in the short-run) and tend to work with a time lag.

As seen on the chart above - Confirmation of the death cross in Oct 2016 was followed by a nice basing pattern around 1.04 levels and a rally to 1.20 levels. The failure to hold above the 50-MA and a head-and-shoulders breakdown suggest that the bearish effect of the 'death cross' would come into play now.

Thus, the stage looks set for a drop to 1.1228 over the next 2-3 months.

Options market - increased demand for put options adds credence to bearish reversal confirmation

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 57,813 2,327 21,463 1,218 36,350 1,109

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 56,481 1,393 2,429 378 54,052 1,015

The open interest/open positions in the EUR/USD Nov expiry put options increased by 2,327 contracts, while the open positions in calls went up by 1,393 contracts.

The bias is clearly bearish.

Also Read: EUR/USD risk reversals adopt a bearish bias after dovish ECB