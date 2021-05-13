EUR/USD
As the United States released its inflation data, the EUR/USD began to trade with high volatility on Wednesday. The high volatility ended below the 200-hour SMA at the 1.2066 level. The rate's decline appeared to have been stopped by the support of the 1.2053/1.2070 zone, which provided both resistance and support on May 6.
During the early Thursday's trading hours, the rate started a recovery, which could encounter resistance in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.2109, the 55-hour simple moving average and the 100-hour simple moving average near 1.2120/1.2130.
In the case of the rate passing the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point and the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages, the EUR/USD could return to testing the resistance of the 1.2175/1.2180 zone.
On the other hand, a potential decline would test the 1.2053/1.2070 zone's support and afterwards the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.2047.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
