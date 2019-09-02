EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0970

Germany's manufacturing sector remained in contraction in August.

US Markit Manufacturing PMI and the official ISM index for August to be out Tuesday.

EUR/USD meeting sellers at around 1.1000, bears to resume selling once below 1.0955.

The EUR/USD pair is finishing Monday near a fresh two-year low of 1.0957, having declined during Asian trading hours amid a dominant negative sentiment, while later extending the slide in European trading hours on the back of mixed local data. Germany's manufacturing sector remained in contraction in August, according to the Markit PMI report, with the index down to 43.5, falling for a seventh consecutive month. Manufacturing activity in other EU countries was upwardly revised, but remained below 50, the mark that separates growth from contraction. For the whole EU, the index came in as previously estimated, at 47. A holiday in the US kept the local macroeconomic calendar empty and majors ranging through the last trading session of the day.

US growth and Chief Lagarde

This Tuesday, Mrs. Lagarde, the former IMF director and future leader of the ECB, is scheduled to speak. Her speech will be closely followed, as speculative interest will be looking for clues on whether she will follow Draghi’s path or not. Much of EUR/USD weakness is due to speculation that the central bank will take some aggressive easing measures this month. The EU will publish the July PPI, seen posting a modest 0.2% advance when compared to a year earlier, while Markit will publish the US August Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.4. The country will also release the ISM Manufacturing PMI, seen at 51.0 vs. the previous 51.2. Later in the day, Fed’s Rosengren is scheduled to speak.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair bounced from the mentioned low ahead of the London fix, heading into the Asian opening trading in the 1.0970 region. The pair retains the bearish stance, with an upward corrective movement only likely if the pair firms up beyond 1.1000. In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA continues accelerating south below the larger moving averages and well above the current level, while technical indicators have stalled their slumps, but remain within extreme oversold levels. Overall, the risk is skewed to the downside, with the decline seen extending on a break below the mentioned daily low.

Support levels: 1.0955 1.0920 1.0890

Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1040 1.1085