EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0900

Disappointing German data sent the shared currency to fresh multi-year lows.

Caution persist ahead of first-tier events and prevalent political turmoil.

EUR/USD firmly bearish in the short-term heading toward 1.0840

The EUR/USD pair has started the week falling to 1.0884, its lowest since May 2017, amid persistent political turmoil favoring demand for the greenback and worst-than-expected German data weighing on the common currency. Retail Sales in the country rose by less-than-expected in August, up by 0.5% MoM and by 3.2% YoY. More relevantly, the preliminary estimate of September inflation resulted at -0.1% MoM and 0.9% YoY, in its figures harmonized with the EU ones. On a positive note, the European Unemployment rate improved to 7.4% in August, beating the previous 7.5%. Data coming from the US was mixed, as the September Chicago PMI fell to 47.1 from 50.4 in August, missing the market’s expectations, although the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index printed 1.5 vs the expected -2.3.

Meanwhile, caution persists. US President Trump’s impeachment and Brexit turmoil are in the eye of the storm, although positive headlines coming from the US-China trade war front keep equities underpinned this Monday. Little goes on in the bond market, as yields hover around Friday’s closing levels. The week would be quite intense, not only because of political turmoil set to continue but also due to several first-tier releases scheduled throughout the week.

This Tuesday, Markit will release the final versions of the September Manufacturing PMI for the EU economies and the US, usually, not as the preliminary estimates, unless there are sharp revisions. The EU will release the preliminary September inflation, seen at 1.0% when compared to a year earlier. The core inflation reading is foreseen ticking higher to 1.0% from 0.9% previously. The US will release the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, seen at 50.0 after falling to 49.1 in August.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has stabilized around the 1.0900 level ahead of the Asian opening, retaining the bearish short-term tone, according to the 4 hours chart, as it continues developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA extending its decline further below the larger ones. Technical indicators have lost their strength downward, but the Momentum resumed its decline within negative levels while the RSI consolidates around 31, indicating absent buying interest. An upward corrective movement is possible if the pair extends its advance beyond 1.0940, although selling interest will likely increase ahead of the 1.1000 figure. A major long-term support comes at 1.0840 with a slide below it anticipating heavier losses for the upcoming sessions.

Support levels: 1.0880 1.0840 1.0805

Resistance levels: 1.0910 1.0940 1.0970