EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0900
- Disappointing German data sent the shared currency to fresh multi-year lows.
- Caution persist ahead of first-tier events and prevalent political turmoil.
- EUR/USD firmly bearish in the short-term heading toward 1.0840
The EUR/USD pair has started the week falling to 1.0884, its lowest since May 2017, amid persistent political turmoil favoring demand for the greenback and worst-than-expected German data weighing on the common currency. Retail Sales in the country rose by less-than-expected in August, up by 0.5% MoM and by 3.2% YoY. More relevantly, the preliminary estimate of September inflation resulted at -0.1% MoM and 0.9% YoY, in its figures harmonized with the EU ones. On a positive note, the European Unemployment rate improved to 7.4% in August, beating the previous 7.5%. Data coming from the US was mixed, as the September Chicago PMI fell to 47.1 from 50.4 in August, missing the market’s expectations, although the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index printed 1.5 vs the expected -2.3.
Meanwhile, caution persists. US President Trump’s impeachment and Brexit turmoil are in the eye of the storm, although positive headlines coming from the US-China trade war front keep equities underpinned this Monday. Little goes on in the bond market, as yields hover around Friday’s closing levels. The week would be quite intense, not only because of political turmoil set to continue but also due to several first-tier releases scheduled throughout the week.
This Tuesday, Markit will release the final versions of the September Manufacturing PMI for the EU economies and the US, usually, not as the preliminary estimates, unless there are sharp revisions. The EU will release the preliminary September inflation, seen at 1.0% when compared to a year earlier. The core inflation reading is foreseen ticking higher to 1.0% from 0.9% previously. The US will release the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, seen at 50.0 after falling to 49.1 in August.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has stabilized around the 1.0900 level ahead of the Asian opening, retaining the bearish short-term tone, according to the 4 hours chart, as it continues developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA extending its decline further below the larger ones. Technical indicators have lost their strength downward, but the Momentum resumed its decline within negative levels while the RSI consolidates around 31, indicating absent buying interest. An upward corrective movement is possible if the pair extends its advance beyond 1.0940, although selling interest will likely increase ahead of the 1.1000 figure. A major long-term support comes at 1.0840 with a slide below it anticipating heavier losses for the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.0880 1.0840 1.0805
Resistance levels: 1.0910 1.0940 1.0970
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2300
The GBP/USD pair trades near a multi-week low of 1.2284 set last week amid persistent dollar’s strength and Brexit turmoil weighing on Sterling.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108
After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a relatively narrow band below the 108 handle, the USD/JPY turned north in the last hour and advanced to a fresh daily high of 108.15.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears
At present, the control of the story in the media is a potent weapon and if it manages to reach the right objectives – it can be lethal. It is also true that the speed at which things happen – and their spread across the globe – boost the swings of opinion in front of the headlines.
Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows
After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.