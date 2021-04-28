EUR/USD

On April 27, the Eurozone single currency surged by 37 pips or 0.30% against the US Dollar. The currency pair tested the 1.2093 level during Tuesday's trading session.

The EUR/USD exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders could be near the 1.2120 level.

However, the resistance level at 1.2093 could still provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.