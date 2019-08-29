EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1054
- ECB’s Knot said the ECB does not need to resume QE in September.
- USD up amid a better perception of the US-China trade relationship.
- EUR/USD nearing the multi-year low set this August at 1.1026.
The EUR/USD pair has remained under selling pressure Thursday, as US-China trade war headlines lean support to the American currency. The spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced that the country “firmly reject an escalation of the trade war, and are willing to negotiate and collaborate in order to solve this problem with a calm attitude,” adding that they are preparing to resume trade talks next September. The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1093 in the US session, following surprise comments from ECB’s member Klass Knot, who said that the ECB does not need to resume QE, and the market’s expectations for the ECB’s September decision were “overdone.”
In the data front, Germany released August preliminary inflation, which came worse than expected. In its estimates harmonized with the EU, monthly CPI was down by 0.1% while up by 1.0% when compared to a year earlier. In the US, the second estimate of the Q2 Gross Domestic Product matched the market’s forecast by resulting in 2.0%. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 23 also came in as expected, at 215K, while July Wholesales Inventories were up 0.2%. Finally, the Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of $72.34B in July. This Friday, Germany will release July Retail Sales, while the EU will unveil August inflation estimates. The US, on the other hand, will publish July core PCE inflation and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has fallen to 1.1041, not far from the multi-year low set this August at 1.1026, and seems poised to extend its decline and break through the 1.1000 figure, although it seems unlikely it could extend its slide below it, at least on its first attempt to break it. Nevertheless, the bearish trend remains firmly in place, according to intraday technical readings, with a bullish 20 SMA having rejected the intraday advance and sending the pair to fresh weekly lows. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain well into negative ground, although losing their bearish strength by the end of the day.
Support levels: 1.1025 1.0980 1.0940
Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1100 1.1130
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving toward yearly low at 1.1026
The EUR/USD pair broke below its last week low, with nothing in the way toward the multi-year low set this August at 1.1026. Relief headlines related to the US-China trade war boosting demand for the greenback.
GBP/USD slides sub-1.2200 on broad dollar’s strength
The American currency advances further on hopes the US and China will scale-down trade tensions, while the Pound suffers from Brexit woes. GBP/USD at daily lows around 1.2180.
USD/JPY clings to gains above 106.50 supported by rising T-bond yields
After closing the previous day above the 106 mark on Wednesday, the USD/JPY pair pushed higher today as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for safe-havens such as the JPY find demand.
Crypto bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch
Cryptocurrencies have tumbled down and are trying to find a bottom. News regarding the highly-anticipated Bakkt launch may boost the bulls. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold under pressure to critical support on hopes for trade war break-through
Gold prices have dropped in recent trade, falling from a high of $1,550.38 to a low of $1,525.34 as risk appetite in markets continue to recover, squeezing around 0.80% out of gold's performance on the day.