EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1054

ECB’s Knot said the ECB does not need to resume QE in September.

USD up amid a better perception of the US-China trade relationship.

EUR/USD nearing the multi-year low set this August at 1.1026.

The EUR/USD pair has remained under selling pressure Thursday, as US-China trade war headlines lean support to the American currency. The spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced that the country “firmly reject an escalation of the trade war, and are willing to negotiate and collaborate in order to solve this problem with a calm attitude,” adding that they are preparing to resume trade talks next September. The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1093 in the US session, following surprise comments from ECB’s member Klass Knot, who said that the ECB does not need to resume QE, and the market’s expectations for the ECB’s September decision were “overdone.”

In the data front, Germany released August preliminary inflation, which came worse than expected. In its estimates harmonized with the EU, monthly CPI was down by 0.1% while up by 1.0% when compared to a year earlier. In the US, the second estimate of the Q2 Gross Domestic Product matched the market’s forecast by resulting in 2.0%. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 23 also came in as expected, at 215K, while July Wholesales Inventories were up 0.2%. Finally, the Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of $72.34B in July. This Friday, Germany will release July Retail Sales, while the EU will unveil August inflation estimates. The US, on the other hand, will publish July core PCE inflation and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has fallen to 1.1041, not far from the multi-year low set this August at 1.1026, and seems poised to extend its decline and break through the 1.1000 figure, although it seems unlikely it could extend its slide below it, at least on its first attempt to break it. Nevertheless, the bearish trend remains firmly in place, according to intraday technical readings, with a bullish 20 SMA having rejected the intraday advance and sending the pair to fresh weekly lows. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain well into negative ground, although losing their bearish strength by the end of the day.

Support levels: 1.1025 1.0980 1.0940

Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1100 1.1130