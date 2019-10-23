- Brexit jitters weighed on sentiment and benefitted the USD's safe-haven status.
- The downside seems limited ahead of Thursday's PMI prints and ECB meeting.
The EUR/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday and retreated further from over two-month tops set in the previous session amid a modest pickup in the US Dollar. The global risk sentiment deteriorated a bit on Tuesday after the UK lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal. This was evident from a turnaround in the US equity markets, which underpinned the Greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart.
Focus remains on Thursday’s key event/releases
The USD strength seemed rather unaffected by Tuesday's mixed US economic data, showing that Existing Home Sales fell by 2.2% in September and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improved in October to 8 from -9 previous. The pair weakened back below the 100-day SMA and ticked lower through the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit the downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the release of preliminary Euro-zone PMI prints and the ECB event on Thursday.
This coupled with firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again in October should keep a lid on the attempted USD uptick and further collaborate towards lending some support to the major. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Wednesday, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 1.1100 handle before confirming that the near-term corrective bounce might have already run out of the steam and positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight slide dragged the pair back below confluence support near the 1.1140-35 region – comprising of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.0879 downfall. Hence, the downfall could get extended, though seems more likely to attract some decent buying interest near 38.2% Fibo. level support – around the 1.1080 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark, coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, momentum back above the 1.1140 region might confront some resistance near the recent swing highs, around the 1.1180 area, ahead of the 1.1200 round-figure mark. The latter coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level, which if cleared might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move beyond the 1.1225-30 supply zone towards the 1.1275-80 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.1300 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
