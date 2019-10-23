Brexit jitters weighed on sentiment and benefitted the USD's safe-haven status.

The downside seems limited ahead of Thursday's PMI prints and ECB meeting.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday and retreated further from over two-month tops set in the previous session amid a modest pickup in the US Dollar. The global risk sentiment deteriorated a bit on Tuesday after the UK lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its Brexit deal. This was evident from a turnaround in the US equity markets, which underpinned the Greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart.

Focus remains on Thursday’s key event/releases

The USD strength seemed rather unaffected by Tuesday's mixed US economic data, showing that Existing Home Sales fell by 2.2% in September and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improved in October to 8 from -9 previous. The pair weakened back below the 100-day SMA and ticked lower through the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit the downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the release of preliminary Euro-zone PMI prints and the ECB event on Thursday.



This coupled with firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates again in October should keep a lid on the attempted USD uptick and further collaborate towards lending some support to the major. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Wednesday, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 1.1100 handle before confirming that the near-term corrective bounce might have already run out of the steam and positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight slide dragged the pair back below confluence support near the 1.1140-35 region – comprising of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.0879 downfall. Hence, the downfall could get extended, though seems more likely to attract some decent buying interest near 38.2% Fibo. level support – around the 1.1080 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark, coinciding with 23.6% Fibo. level.



On the flip side, momentum back above the 1.1140 region might confront some resistance near the recent swing highs, around the 1.1180 area, ahead of the 1.1200 round-figure mark. The latter coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level, which if cleared might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move beyond the 1.1225-30 supply zone towards the 1.1275-80 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.1300 handle.