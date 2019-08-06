US-China trade war fears continued to weigh on the USD and drove the pair sharp higher on Monday.

A pickup in the US bond yields helped eased the USD bearish pressure and capped gains on Tuesday.

Absent relevant market-moving economic releases leave the pair at the mercy of USD price dynamics.

Risk aversion remained a key theme on the first trading day of a new week amid fears of an intensifying US-China trade war and sparked a selloff across global equity markets, with the US stocks suffering their biggest one-day decline of 2019. The global flight to safety dragged the US Treasury bond yields to fresh multi-year lows and continued exerting some heavy downward pressure on the US Dollar, which eventually assisted the EUR/USD pair to build on its recent recovery from over 26-month lows set last Thursday. The greenback was further weighed down by the disappointing release of US ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which fell to 53.7 in July. The reading was well below market expectations of modest rebound to 55.5 from 55.1 previous and marked the lowest level since August 2016.



The positive momentum took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.1200 round figure mark and prompted some follow-through buying during the Asian session on Tuesday, lifting the pair to over two-week highs near mid-1.1200s. However, a dramatic intraday turnaround in the global risk sentiment provided a modest lift to the US Treasury bond yields, which eventually helped the greenback to regain some positive traction and eventually kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move for the major. The pair quickly surrendered its early strong gains and was now seen trying to stabilize near the mentioned handle. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Euro-zone or the US, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum ahead of scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members, due later during the North-American trading session.



From a technical perspective, the pair stalled its recovery momentum near 100-day EMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained breakthrough the mentioned barrier is likely to accelerate the up-move towards the 1.1275 supply zone en-route the 1.1300 round figure mark before the pair eventually aims to test its next major resistance near the 1.1330-40 region.



On the flip side, immediate support is now pegged near the 1.1175 horizontal zone, which if broken will indicate the resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards challenging the 1.1100 round figure mark with some intermediate support near the 1.1130-25 region.