EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1256
- Tuesday macroeconomic calendar includes EU May CPI, first-tier events later in the week.
- US data came in below the market's expectations, Manufacturing ISM at its lowest since October 2016.
The American dollar started the week gapping higher against its European rivals amid weekend headlines indicating mounting global trade tensions. The greenback, however, was unable to sustain its gains, finally falling following the release of softer-than-expected US data. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1155 to finally settle above the 1.1200 figure, a level that capped advances for most of the last week. Markit released the final versions of the May Manufacturing PMI, which, in the EU, came as expected, with the German index at 44.3 and the Union's one at 47.7. US data, on the other hand, surprised to the downside, as the Markit Manufacturing PMI resulted at 49.1 in May, below the preliminary estimate of 49.7. Furthermore, the official ISM Index printed 52.1, well below the 53.0 expected and the lowest since October 2016. Economic activity expanded at a slower than expected pace, fueling speculation of a possible rate cut in the US. Concerns were exacerbated by Fed's Bullard, who said that a rate cut might be warranted soon amid trade and inflation risks. The central bank is scheduled to meet next week.
This Tuesday, the EU will publish April Unemployment rate, foreseen unchanged at 7.7%, and May preliminary inflation, seen up yearly basis by 1.3%, while the core CPI is forecasted at 0.9%, both below April data. The US will release the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index for May, previously at 77.3.
The pair heads into the Asian hovering around 1.1255, its highest in almost three weeks, retaining the bullish stance according to intraday technical readings. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has accelerated once it broke above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading sharply higher below the larger ones, all of them below the 1.1200 figure. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart entered overbought territory, maintaining their upward slopes. The corrective advance could continue up to the critical 1.1280/90 region, where the pair has a daily descendant trend line coming from the September 2018 monthly high.
Support levels: 1.1220 1.1185 1.1140
Resistance levels: 1.1290 1.1325 1.1360
