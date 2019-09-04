EUR/USD Current price: 1.1012
- ECB’s future head Lagarde affirmed a highly accommodative policy is warranted.
- Dollar’s decline in pause ahead of multiple Fed’s speakers.
- EUR/USD holding above 1.1000, better poised to advance once beyond 1.1060.
The EUR/USD pair has recovered the 1.1000 mark during European trading hours, peaking for the day at 1.1023. The dollar continued suffering from fears of an upcoming recession, following the release of the ISM Manufacturing PMI Tuesday, that fell into contraction territory, printing 49.1, its lowest in three years. The shared currency, in the meantime, found some support in the final versions of the Markit Manufacturing PMI for the region, most of them revised higher from preliminary estimates. The German index resulted at 54.8 in August while the EU one came in at 53.3. The final EU Composite PMI came in at 51.9. Retail Sales in the Union fell by 0.6% in July, as expected, but rose by 2.2% YoY.
Central bankers in the spotlight
The future head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, spoke before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament, affirming that, given persistently low inflation, a highly accommodative policy is warranted for a prolonged period.
Ahead of the opening, US indexes are up, following the lead of their European counterparts, with the greenback still under selling pressure. The US reported that the July Trade Balance posted a larger-than-anticipated deficit of $54.0B, and will release later today the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index for August, although the focus will be on Fed’s speakers, spread through all the American session.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is battling to surpass the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slide at 1.1020, so far unable to clear the level. The 4 hours chart shows that the price has accelerated above its 20 SMA, which keeps heading south, while the 100 and 200 SMA accelerated their declines far above the current level. Technical indicators hold within positive ground but have lost strength. The bullish case will be stronger if the pair manages to take out the 1.1060 resistance, with scope then to test the 1.1100 level. The pair would likely resume its decline if it losses the 1.0990 support.
Support levels: 1.0990 1.0955 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1025 1.1060 1.1100
