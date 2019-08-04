EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1108
- The US Nonfarm Payroll report came as expected, failed to impress.
- US President Trump said that he could delay or halt new tariffs on China.
- EUR/USD could resume bearish movement on a break below 1.1070.
The EUR/USD pair has recovered the 1.1100 threshold Friday after flirting with the critical 1.1000 figure, finishing the week just a few pips above the mentioned 1.1100 level. The market was in consolidative mode ahead of the final first-tier event of the week, the Nonfarm Payroll report. According to it, the US economy added 164K new jobs as expected in July, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%. Wages grew by 0.3% MoM and by 3.2% YoY in the same month, barely above the market’s expectations. The report was unable to trigger some action, with the dollar falling on mounting speculation the Fed will have to cut rates again after US President Trump scaled the trade war by announcing a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports. Wall Street collapsed, while government bond yields fell to multi-year lows. By the end of the week, President Trump said he could delay or even halt them if China “takes positive action.” However, the damage was already done, and the market didn’t react to these words.
This Monday, Markit will release the final readings of the Services PMI and the Composite PMI for the EU and the US for July. This last will also publish the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, seen at 55.5 vs. the previous 55.1. Trade-related headlines would likely continue affecting currencies.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has trimmed most of its weekly losses ahead of the close but ended in the red for a third consecutive week. In the daily chart, technical readings indicate that the bearish case remains firmly in place, as it is developing below a sharply bearish 20 DMA, which has crossed below the larger ones. Technical indicators have bounced modestly from oversold readings, but their strength upward is limited and fall short of suggesting an interim bottom in place. For the shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the price is hovering around a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators corrected from extreme levels, but faltered below their midlines, having resumed their declines. The upward corrective movement could continue should the price surpass the 1.1110/20 price zone, while bears could retake control if the pair loses the 1.1070 support.
Support levels: 1.1070 1.1030 1.0995
Resistance levels: 1.1115 1.1145 1.1180
