EUR/USD analysis: corrections up to 1.0600 will hardly affect the bearish trend

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0454

Low volumes across the financial markets persisted on Friday, although the greenback stood victorious weekly basis, up against most of its major rivals, except for the JPY and the EUR. Against this last, it closed the week flat in the 1.0450 region, below 2015 low, and at levels last seen almost 14 years ago. This shortened week will start early Tuesday, with the release of Japanese National and Tokyo inflation figures, although trading will likely remain subdued, with little to take care of in the macroeconomic front, and holidays extending into some major markets such as the UK and Canada.

The greenback can suffer from profit taking ahead of the year-end and as big players close their books, but remains eminently bullish. Whether the positive sentiment triggered by upcoming President Trump and the FED with its dot-plot will persists, is yet to be seen. In the meantime, the daily chart shows that the price remains far below a bearish 20 DMA, currently in the 1.0550 region, whilst the 100 and 200 DMAs gain bearish slope over 500 pips above the current level. Also, and in the same chart, the Momentum indicator heads south well into negative territory while the RSI indicator holds flat around 40, all of which limits chances of a steep upward move. Shorter term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the price is now above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators lack directional strength, but hold within positive territory. The pair has an immediate support in the 1.0420 region, although it will need to fall pass 1.0390 to be able to retest the year low set this December at 1.0350. Upward corrections up to 1.0600 this week, are possible, and will hardly affect the dominant bearish trend.

Support levels: 1.0420 1.0390 1.0350

Resistance levels: 1.0500 1.0550 1.0600

