EUR/USD analysis: correction possible, but bullish trend prevails

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1748

The EUR/USD pair closed the week at 1.1748, its highest settlement since January 2015, on fresh signs of decreasing inflationary pressures in the US. On Friday, the country released its advanced Q2 GDP figures, which showed that the economy expanded at a healthy annual rate of 2.6%, well above a previously revised 1.2% and in line with market's expectations, but the GDP price index for the three months to June resulted at 1.0%, down from previous 2.0% and the expected 1.3%. Also, the core PCE price index advanced by just 0.3% in the quarter, down from previous 2.2% and denting further expectations of a tighter monetary policy coming from the Fed. Additionally, German's preliminary July inflation came better-than-expected, growing annually by 1.7%, somehow increasing the pressure over the ECB on a sooner decision on tapering. The imbalance between central banks keeps shrinking, whilst the US in undermined by local political jitters, fundamentally poising a risk towards the upside.

The pair closed not far from a year high of 1.1776, the immediate resistance for this Monday, and the daily chart for the pair shows that technical indicators have resumed their advances after a modest correction, holding within overbought territory. The pair is also well above bullish moving averages in the daily chart, all of which favors additional gains. The pair also advanced for a third consecutive week, which increases the risk of a downward correction in the starting one, not expected to be significant at this point. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators lost upward strength and turned modestly lower near overbought territory, whilst the 20 SMA aims north around 1.1690, in line with the dominant bullish trend, but also indicating that the pair may correct lower this Monday.

Support levels: 1.1715 1.1670 1.1620

Resistance levels 1.1780 1.1810 1.1845

