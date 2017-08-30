EUR/USD analysis: correction not over yet

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1885

Dollar's recovery triggered by the sharp comeback of Wall Street late Tuesday, extended all through Wednesday's sessions, resulting in the EUR/USD pair falling to a fresh weekly low in the 1.1880 price zone. Greenback's momentum got an additional boost from solid US data, as the ADP survey showed that the private sector added 237,000 new jobs in August, while July's figure was upwardly revised from 178K to 201K. Also, the second Q2 GDP estimate indicated that growth in the US increased at an annualized rate of 3.0%, above the 2.6% previous estimate. Market chose to ignore an uptick in German's inflation in August the fourth consecutive rise of headline inflation. Based on the harmonized European definition headline inflation accelerated to 1.8% YoY, from 1.5%, and was up by 0.2% when compared to July.

The macroeconomic calendar has plenty to offer this Thursday, with EU inflation and July PCE figures at the top of the market's movers list. Both figures could define whether this dollar's advance is just corrective, of it has chances to keep advancing, but market will likely wait for Friday's US NFP report before taking more serious decision.

From a technical point of view, the risk is towards the downside for the upcoming sessions, with the pair trading at its weekly lows below the 1.1900 figure, and with the 4 hours chart showing that the price is now developing below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators keep accelerating north within negative territory, coming straight from overbought readings. August 11th high at 1.1846 is the immediate support and the level to break to confirm a bearish continuation down to the 1.1770 region this Thursday.

Support levels: 1.1850 1.1810 1.1770

Resistance levels: 1.1925 1.1960 1.2000

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD