EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1032

Upbeat US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI gave the greenback a breath.

German Factory Orders plummeted in July but weren’t enough to overshadow optimism.

EUR/USD holding above 1.1000, ahead of the critical Nonfarm Payroll report.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its rally up to 1.1084, its highest in five days, but trimmed most of its intraday gains ahead of the close. Appetite for riskier assets surged during Asian trading hours following news indicating that representatives from the US and China had had phone calls, agreeing to resume trade talks early October. Brexit-related headlines also support the positive mood, as MPs are succeeding in blocking PM Johnson from taking the UK out of the EU without a deal.

Macroeconomic data helped the dollar

The market ignored disappointing German data, as Factory Orders fell by 2.7% monthly basis in July, and by 5.6% when compared to a year earlier. US employment data, on the other hand, were encouraging as the ADP Survey showed that the private sector added 195K new jobs in August, beating the market’s expectations of 149K. July’s figure was downwardly revised to 142K from the previous estimate of 156K. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 30 came in at 217K, worse than the 215K expected. Also, Unit Labor Cost in the second quarter of the year improved by 2.6%, while Nonfarm Productivity in the same period rose by 2.3%. The dollar, however, only reacted to the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, up in August to 56.4, much better than the 54.0 expected and the previous 53.7.

The US will release this Friday the August Nonfarm Payroll report, expected to show that the country has added 158K new jobs in August, in line with July’s 164K. The unemployment rate is seen steady at 3.7%, while average hourly earnings are seen up by 0.3% monthly basis and by 3.1% when compared to a year earlier. Ahead of the event, the EU will release the final reading of Q2 GDP, seen unchanged from a preliminary estimate of 0.2%. US employment data, if it is better than anticipated, could help the greenback extending its recovery ahead of the weekend.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1040, maintaining a positive short-term stance, as, in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have corrected overbought conditions, but stabilized well into positive ground. The 20 SMA in the mentioned chart continues advancing below the current level, while the 100 SMA keeps heading lower, converging with the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily decline in the 1.1070 region. The pair briefly peaked beyond this last before resuming its decline and settling below the 50% retracement of the same slide. The pair would lose its bullish potential on a break below 1.1000, the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.1000 1.0955 1.0920

Resistance levels: 1.1075 1.1110 1.1145