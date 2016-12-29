EUR/USD analysis: correction can continue, but will hardly affect the bearish trend
EUR/USD Current price: 1.0480
The American dollar corrected lower this Thursday, hit first by a stronger yen during Asian trading hours, and later on the day, by the release of poor US data later. US Treasury yields fell to their lowest in two-weeks, with the 10-year benchmark down to 2.48% from previous 2.54%, undermining dollar's strength, as rising yields have been one of the reasons supporting its gains during the past month. In the US, the trade deficit rose by more-than-expected in November, to a seasonally adjusted annual $65.3 billion, against the $61.5 billion gap expected. Exports rose 1.0% to $121.7 billion, while imports totaled $187.0, up 1.2% from October. Unemployment claims, in the week ending December 24, were of 265K better than the previous 275K but slightly above market's forecast of 264K.
The EUR/USD pair rallied up to 1.0491, failing to surpass the 1.0500 region and stalling below last week's high, still contained within the 150 pips range set a couple of weeks ago, and not far from the multi-year low posted this December, confirming that the ongoing dollar's weakness is more due to profit taking ahead of the year-end than sudden demand for the EUR. From a technical point of view, and according to the 4 hours chart, the price managed to advance above a horizontal 20 SMA, but remain below bearish larger ones, whilst technical indicators have lost upward momentum after entering positive territory, limiting chances of a steeper advance, particularly as long as the 1.0500 region continues to attract selling interest. Still a correction up to 1.0600 will hardly affect the dominant bearish trend.
Support levels: 1.0445 1.0400 1.0355
Resistance levels: 1.0500 1.0540 1.0590
