EUR/USD analysis: Correcting USD helps ease the bearish pressure, only for the time being

The EUR/USD pair gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and was being supported by a modest US Dollar pullback. Collapsing US Treasury bond yields - amid the global flight to safety, exerted some downward pressure on the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors driving the pair higher. The US President Donald Trump's surprise move to impose tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico sent shivers across the global financial markets and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets.

On the economic data front, the preliminary version of the German consumer inflation figures showed that the headline CPI decelerated sharply to 0.2% in May and the yearly rate eased more than expected to 1.4% as compared to 2.0% recorded in the previous month. From the US, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index came in to show an increase of 0.3% in April - the biggest gain since January 2018, while the core PCE rose 0.2%, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year German government bund dropped further into negative territory and kept a lid on any strong follow-through move. Nevertheless, the pair settled near the top end of its daily trading range and extended the positive move through the Asian session on Monday, though struggled to reclaim the 1.1200 handle and remained well within a multi-week-old familiar trading range. Moving ahead, today's release of the final Euro-zone PMI prints, followed by the US ISM manufacturing PMI - due later during the early North-American session might contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

From a technical perspective, a five-month-old descending trend-channel formation on the daily chart clearly points to a well-established downtrend. Hence, any subsequent move beyond 50-day SMA resistance, around the 1.1200-1.1210 region, seems more likely to meet with some fresh supply, rather fizzle out near the trend-channel resistance, currently near the 1.1265-70 zone. Only a sustained move beyond the said barrier might negate any near-term bearish bias and pave the way for a further near-term recovery move.

On the flip side, the 1.1125 horizontal level now seems to have emerged as immediate support and is closely followed by the 1.1100 round figure mark. Convincing break through the mentioned support levels will reinforce the near-term negative outlook and set the stage for a further depreciating move towards challenging the lower end of the descending channel, currently near the key 1.1000 psychological mark.