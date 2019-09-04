EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1032

Improved market mood kept leaning support to the EUR/USD.

Fed officials cautious about the future of monetary policy.

EUR/USD poised to extend its corrective recovery, 1.1045 immediate resistance.

It was a bad day for the greenback, as the American currency edged lower against most of its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair has recovered the 1.1000 level, although there was no follow-through, as the shared currency remains vulnerable. During the European session, the future leader of the ECB, Mrs. Christine Lagarde, spoke before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament, affirming that, given persistently low inflation, a highly accommodative policy is warranted for a prolonged period. On a positive note, the August final Markit Services PMI in the Union were revised higher, with the German index at 54.8 and the EU one at 53.3. The final EU Composite PMI came in at 51.9, slightly above the 51.8. Also, Retail Sales in the Union fell by 0.6% in July, as expected, but rose by 2.2% when compared to a year earlier.

Dollar sees trouble on recession fears

The US macroeconomic calendar included the July Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $54.0B, and the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index which slid to 50.8 in August from 55.1 in the previous month. Several Fed officials were on the wires through the American afternoon, although there were no surprises there, as doves were dovish while overall all of them were cautious on giving too many clues about what’s next in monetary policy.

On Thursday, the focus will be US employment data, including the ADP survey, ahead of the release of the Nonfarm Payroll report on Friday. Also relevant, the US will publish the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for August, seen ticking higher to 53.9 from 53.7. Fears of a US recession could put the dollar under further selling pressure if data disappoints.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading just above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily decline at 1.1020, suggesting the ongoing correction could continue in the nearer term. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has advanced above its 20 SMA for the first time in near a week, with the moving average now converging with the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned decline. Technical indicators entered positive ground, maintaining their bullish slopes heading into the Asian opening, all of which favors additional advances, particularly if the pair advances beyond 1.1045, the next Fibonacci resistance.

Support levels: 1.1000 1.0955 1.0920

Resistance levels: 1.1045 1.1085 1.1120