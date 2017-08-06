EUR/USD analysis: correcting lower, but dollar far from bullish

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1203

The EUR/USD pair heads into the end of Wall Street trading near its daily low of 1.1194, with the ECB and Comey having came and went. The European Central Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as largely expected, accompanying the decision with a mixed statement, less hawkish, however, than what markets were expecting. Despite saying that the risk in the region is now broadly balance, while removing references to lower rates, policymakers left doors opened for further QE, and downgraded inflation projections for the this year and the next, with 2017 inflation now seen at 1.5% from previous 1.7%.

Former FBI director Comey repeatedly called liar US President Trump, saying that's not his place to determinate whether there was obstruction of justice or not, but also said that he perceived Trump's request to drop Flynn probe as an order. Most of what Comey said was already known by the country, with stocks rallying on relief, and the greenback benefiting from the move, albeit so far, dollar's advance seems barely corrective.

From a technical point of view, and in the short term, the pair is poised to fall further, as in the 4 hours chart, a bearish 20 SMA contained advances, whilst the price battles around a bullish 100 SMA, and the RSI indicator heads south around 40. In the wider view, however, the risk of a stepper decline remains limited, as only below 1.1080 an interim top would be confirmed.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080

Resistance levels1.1250 1.1300 1.1345

