EUR/USD Current price: 1.1185

German Factory Orders surprised to the upside in July.

Wall Street set to open higher after Monday’s slump.

EUR/USD could extend downward correction on a break below 1.1160.

The EUR/USD pair has rallied to 1.1249 during Asian trading hours, as dollar’s sell-off on the back of escalating trade tensions continued. The pair began retreating from the level ahead of the European opening, as the PBoC set the yuan fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, still at levels last seen in 2008, although better than the 7.04 the cross touched Monday. The shared currency eased, despite German data surprised to the upside. According to the official release, June Factory Orders were up by 2.5% MoM, beating the expected 0.5% while the yearly reading resulted in -3.6%, better than the -7.0% forecasted.

The relief recovery in equities and government bond yields is far from suggesting that fears are over. The trade war continues, and so does the global economic slowdown. Nevertheless, the greenback is recovering against most major rivals. The US macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this Tuesday, although Fed’s Bullard will offer a speech later in the day.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.1180 region, and below the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, measured from 1.1026 to the mentioned 1.1249 at 1.1195, the immediate resistance. The 4 hours chart shows that the pair was unable to sustain gains beyond the 200 SMA, although it is currently holding above the 100 SMA, which maintains its bearish slope, while the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope below it. Technical indicators have corrected extreme overbought conditions, heading marginally lower but within positive levels. The 38.2% retracement of the mentioned advance is located at 1.1164, providing an immediate support, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper slide.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1125 1.1090

Resistance levels: 1.1195 1.1220 1.1250