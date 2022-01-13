EUR/USD
As expected, the EUR/USD surge quickly reached the weekly R2 simple pivot point and the 1.1450 mark. By the middle of Thursday's trading, the rate had found resistance in the 1.1480 mark.
A continuation of the surge would have to pass the 1.1480 level, before aiming at the resistance of the weekly R3 simple pivot point at 1.1512. However, take into account that the 1.1500 mark might act as resistance.
On the other hand, the EUR/USD could consolidate its gains by declining. A potential decline might find support in the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.1446 and the 1.1450 mark. If the rate moves below these levels, the weekly R1 and the 50-hour simple moving averages might stop the pair near 1.1400.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1450 after US data
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1450 in the early American session on Thursday as the greenback struggles to find demand after US data. The annual PPI edged higher to 9.7% in December and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 230,000 from 207,000.
GBP/USD stays calm above 1.3700 as investors assess US data
GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after rising to its highest level since late October at 1.3750 and was last seen posting small daily gains above 1.3700. The PPI and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US failed to trigger a big market reaction.
Gold continues to fluctuate in daily range above $1,820
Gold is moving sideways in a relatively narrow range above $1,820 on Thursday. Although the dollar is having a tough time finding demand, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat above 1.7%, limiting XAU/USD's upside for the time being.
Shiba Inu: Bulls positioned to launch SHIB 46% higher
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant breakout as SHIB approaches a critical level of resistance. A 46% ascent toward $0.00004693 is on the radar.
Rivian extends rebound as EV sector rises with Tesla
Rivian is fresh off its 2021 vehicle deliveries report which does it officially make it the first mover in the electric truck industry. Unfortunately for Rivian, this sector is about to get really crowded.