On Wednesday morning, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate touched the 1.2245 level. However, the rate began a retracement down in the aftermath. Potential support could be provided by the 1.2200 mark and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.2201.
If the rate passes the support of the 1.2200 level, the pair could reach the 55-hour simple moving average at 1.2185 and afterwards the previous May high level zone at 1.2175/1.2180.
On the other hand, if the 1.2200 level holds, the rate would most likely surge and aim at the resistance of the 1.2245 level, the 1.2250 mark and the weekly R2 at 1.2257.
EUR/USD retreats from double-top pierces 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.2200 level, of the double top around 1.2250 as the dollar gains some ground with US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI came out at 1.6% as expected. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD retreats sharply despite upbeat UK CPI as yields advance
GBP/USD pulled back from 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The US dollar is up across the board as US Treasury yields surge to fresh one-week highs ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin hangs on last line of defense after dragging markets with it
Bitcoin price continued its crash as it slid another 11% today, pushing below $40,000. Ethereum price promptly followed the flagship cryptocurrency as it dropped below $3,000. Ripple is also deep inside the immediate demand zone, extending from $1.340 to $1.477, after Wednesday’s downswing.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.