EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1213

Italian political turmoil capping demand for the common currency.

German and US inflation seen little changed from previous estimates.

EUR/USD technically neutral, risk skewed to the upside in a risk-averse scenario.

The EUR/USD pair is ending Monday with modest gains at around 1.1220, recovering from a daily low of 1.1161. The shared currency started the day with the wrong foot, weighed by the decision of the Italian coalition leader Salvini to call for a snap election. However, the dollar depreciated amid escalating trade tensions. Not only US President Trump put at doubt a deal with China, but the PBoC set the reference exchange for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar. The devaluation of the Chinese currency is seen as a countermeasure to the latest decision of US President Trump on additional tariffs. There were no relevant macroeconomic releases that could interrupt sentiment-related trading.

This Tuesday, Germany will release the final version of July inflation, seen steady at 1.1% YoY when harmonizing it to that of the EU, and the Wholesale Price Index for the same month, foreseen at -1.0% YoY. The country will also release the ZEW survey on economic sentiment for August, seen worsening for both, Germany and the EU. The US will release the final version of July inflation, with the core yearly reading seen steady at 2.1%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading a handful of pips above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run after meeting buyers around the 38.2% retracement of the same slide. In the 4 hours chart, the 100 SMA converges with this last in the 1.1160 region, while the 200 SMA keeps capping the upside, as the pair seems unable to settle above it. Technical indicators are aiming modestly higher within neutral levels, indicating limited buying interest, although, given the current configuration, the risk is skewed to the upside.

Support levels: 1.1165 1.1125 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1250 1.1285 1.1320