EUR/USD Current price: 1.1121

A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeps the pair ranging ahead of first-tier events later this week.

EUR/USD would likely accelerate its decline on a break below 1.1100, as large stops suspected below it.

The EUR/USD pair is trading a handful of pips above its yearly low ahead of Wall Street’s opening, as broad dollar’s strength keeps dominating the FX board. The pair, however, trades in quite a limited range, amid the absence of relevant data and first-tier events scheduled for later this week. Greenback’s strength was triggered by a better-than-expected US Q2 GDP, which anticipates a softer approach to easing from the US Federal Reserve, set to meet this week.

Ahead of the opening, US indexes are struggling around their Friday’s closing levels, with little action expected today. The US has scheduled for release the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for July, foreseen at -5.0 vs. the previous -12.1.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is hovering around 1.1120, offering a neutral-to-bearish stance in the short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair continues developing below a bearish 20 SMA, which stands below also bearish 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength, the Momentum just below its 100 level and the RSI at around 36. The pair could accelerate its decline if it losses the 1.1100 level, as large stops should accumulate below the figure, with scope then to test the 1.1020/40 price zone.

Support levels: 1.1100 1.1070 1.1035

Resistance levels: 1.1145 1.1180 1.1220