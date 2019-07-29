EUR/USD Current price: 1.1121
- A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeps the pair ranging ahead of first-tier events later this week.
- EUR/USD would likely accelerate its decline on a break below 1.1100, as large stops suspected below it.
The EUR/USD pair is trading a handful of pips above its yearly low ahead of Wall Street’s opening, as broad dollar’s strength keeps dominating the FX board. The pair, however, trades in quite a limited range, amid the absence of relevant data and first-tier events scheduled for later this week. Greenback’s strength was triggered by a better-than-expected US Q2 GDP, which anticipates a softer approach to easing from the US Federal Reserve, set to meet this week.
Ahead of the opening, US indexes are struggling around their Friday’s closing levels, with little action expected today. The US has scheduled for release the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for July, foreseen at -5.0 vs. the previous -12.1.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is hovering around 1.1120, offering a neutral-to-bearish stance in the short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair continues developing below a bearish 20 SMA, which stands below also bearish 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart lack directional strength, the Momentum just below its 100 level and the RSI at around 36. The pair could accelerate its decline if it losses the 1.1100 level, as large stops should accumulate below the figure, with scope then to test the 1.1020/40 price zone.
Support levels: 1.1100 1.1070 1.1035
Resistance levels: 1.1145 1.1180 1.1220
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.
GBP/USD crashes to 2017 lows as no-deal Brexit fears take over
GBP/USD is trading at levels last seen in March 2017, around 1.2250. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Johnson denied a hard-deal was the working assumption.
USD/JPY: holding at higher ground ahead of US first-tier events
Japanese June Large Retailers’ Sales decreased by less-than-anticipated. Speculative interest likely to stay on-hold ahead of US Fed’s announcement. USD/JPY consolidates near July’s highs, needs to retake the 109.00 mark.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock
Ripple sends a letter to Congress asking for clarity for XRP. Bitcoin continues to retreat but with enviable health. Everyone watches the Ethereum for a signal confirming the bullish scenario.
Gold consolidates in a range, below $1425 level
Gold struggled for a firm direction and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below $1425 level through the mid-European session on Monday. The prevalent USD bullish sentiment continues to weigh on the commodity.