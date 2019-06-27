EUR/USD Current price: 1.1370
- EUR/USD bearish case quite limited as long as above 1.1325.
- US data failed to impress, Q1 GDP confirmed at 3.1%.
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1370, little changed daily basis, as the market is struggling to find a new directional catalyst. Speculative interest is still not interested in the greenback, despite relief news coming from Fed’s officials Wednesday, while the EUR is also out of the radar, despite some risk-on news. The US and China had agreed on a temporary truce ahead of the respective leaders’ meeting this weekend within the G-20 summit, although market players don’t expect them to reach a deal.
Germany released its June preliminary inflation data, which rose by 0.3% MoM and by 1.6% YoY, better than expected, although the EU-harmonized figures met the market’s forecast. The US released the final revision of Q1 GDP, which came in at 3.1% as expected, and Q1 PCE inflation upwardly revised to 0.5%. The country also published weekly unemployment figures for the week ended June 21, which unexpectedly rose to 227K.
The EUR/USD is trading above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, having been unable to clearly break below the level. The 4 hours chart shows that it is trading below a directionless 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator gains bearish strength within negative levels and the RSI hovers in neutral territory lacking directional strength. The bearish case is quite limited as long as the pair holds above 1.1325, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 1.1325 1.1280 1.1245
Resistance levels: 1.1385 1.1420 1.1460
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured despite reported US-China trade truce
EUR/USD is trading above .1350, lower. US GDP has been confirmed at 3.1% YoY as expected. German HICP inflation also met expectations with 1.3% YoY. Tension is mounting ahead of the Trump-Xi summit.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 amid contradicting comments from Johnson
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, little changed. Boris Johnson has committed to leaving the EU by the October deadline with or without a deal but said the chances of a no-deal are low. US GDP met expectations.
USD/JPY extends the break above 108.00 on US-China trade truce news
The latest reports of a US-China trade truce triggered a renewed risk-on wave and knocked-off the Yen, with the USD/JPY pair now extending its break above the 108 handle while the focus shifts towards the US Q1 final GDP data for fresh impetus.
Technical levels cryptos must recapture to resume the bullish rally after correcting
Cryptocurrencies have finally corrected some of their massive gains – a natural phenomenos in all financial markets. The rally has been partially inspired by Facebook's entry into the blockchain world with its Libra project.
Gold: Bulls show some resilience near $1400 mark, 38.2% Fibo. level
Given that the commodity has already found acceptance below 100-hour SMA for the first time in over a week or so, a follow-through selling will set the stage for an extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops set on Tuesday.