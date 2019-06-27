EUR/USD Current price: 1.1370

EUR/USD bearish case quite limited as long as above 1.1325.

US data failed to impress, Q1 GDP confirmed at 3.1%.

The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1370, little changed daily basis, as the market is struggling to find a new directional catalyst. Speculative interest is still not interested in the greenback, despite relief news coming from Fed’s officials Wednesday, while the EUR is also out of the radar, despite some risk-on news. The US and China had agreed on a temporary truce ahead of the respective leaders’ meeting this weekend within the G-20 summit, although market players don’t expect them to reach a deal.

Germany released its June preliminary inflation data, which rose by 0.3% MoM and by 1.6% YoY, better than expected, although the EU-harmonized figures met the market’s forecast. The US released the final revision of Q1 GDP, which came in at 3.1% as expected, and Q1 PCE inflation upwardly revised to 0.5%. The country also published weekly unemployment figures for the week ended June 21, which unexpectedly rose to 227K.

The EUR/USD is trading above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, having been unable to clearly break below the level. The 4 hours chart shows that it is trading below a directionless 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator gains bearish strength within negative levels and the RSI hovers in neutral territory lacking directional strength. The bearish case is quite limited as long as the pair holds above 1.1325, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Support levels: 1.1325 1.1280 1.1245

Resistance levels: 1.1385 1.1420 1.1460