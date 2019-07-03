EUR/USD Current price: 1.1287

Mixed US data failed to trigger a directional move around EUR/USD.

Attention now shifts to the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, seen at 55.9 for June.

The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a daily low of 1.1268, a level achieved ahead of London’s opening. Risk-off mood dominated the Asian session amid prevalent concerns about a global economic downturn, although the market’s sentiment improved early Europe, leading to a rebound in the pair that anyway stalled around the 1.1300 figure. The final versions of the June Markit Services PMI gave support to the shared currency, as the German index improved by more than anticipated, reaching 55.8 vs. the expected 55.6. For the whole Union, the Services PMI resulted at 53.6, while the Composite index came in at 52.2, both beating the market’s expectations.

In the US, local-based employers announced plans to cut 140,577 jobs from their payrolls in the second quarter of this year, down 26% from the 190,410 cuts announced in the first quarter, according to the Challenger Job Cut report. In June, the number of cuts announced was of 41,977, down 28% from the 58,577 cuts announced in May. The ADP survey showed that the private sector added 102K new jobs, worse than the 140K expected but improving from 41K in May. The country also released May’s Trade Balance which came in with a deficit of $55.B, while unemployment claims for the week ended June 28 decreased to 221K. Pending of release are the Markit Services PMI and Composite PMI for June, and the official ISM Non-Manufacturing index for the same month.

Ahead of the US opening, the EUR/USD pair is trading a few pips below 1.1300, unable to surpass the level, despite generally soft data. The 4 hours chart shows that it bottomed for the day around the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run, while the 50% retracement of the same rally caps the upside. The pair is developing below a directionless 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA maintains a strong downward slope above the larger media. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, lacking directional strength but keeping the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.1270 1.1240 1.1210

Resistance levels: 1.1315 1.1350 1.1385