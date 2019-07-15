EUR/USD Current price: 1.1268

Dollar marginally higher against its European rivals, overall weak.

A scarce macroeconomic calendar exacerbates slow Monday trading.

EUR/USD could turn short-term bearish on a break below 1.1260.

The American dollar is trading unevenly against its major rivals, weak against commodity-linked and safe-haven currencies, but marginally higher against the EUR and the GBP, as a pessimistic ECB and Brexit turmoil weighed them lower. The EUR/USD pair has peaked at 1.1283 before easing to 1.1261, a 20 pips’ range ever since the week started. Nevertheless, the pair managed to advance beyond Friday’s high, holding at the upper end on the previous week range, somehow indicating that bulls retain control.

At the beginning of the day, a batch of Chinese data revived concerns about a global economic slowdown, as the country’s Q2 GDP came in as expected at 6.2% the lowest reading in almost three decades. Indeed, Retail Sales and Industrial Production in China posted impressive headlines, although reading between the lines, the reports showed that consumption decreased and that the upbeat figures could be attributed to infrastructure investment, another consequence of the US-China trade war.

The EU didn’t release macroeconomic data this Monday, and the US has just published the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which resulted better-than-anticipated at 4.3, also better than the previous -8.6.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The bullish potential is being limited by selling interest aligned around the 1.1280 region, with the pair being unable to clear the 38.2% retracement of its latest bearish run. The 4 hours chart shows that it keeps seesawing around the 200 DMA, while a bullish 20 SMA provides intraday support. Technical indicators are easing, the Momentum piercing its 100 line and the RSI just modestly lower at around 55, falling short of confirming a bearish extension, as long as the 1.1260 support continues limiting declines. Buying could resume if the pair recovers beyond 1.1300, quite unlikely in the current wait-and-see scenario.

Support levels: 1.1260 1.1230 1.1195

Resistance levels: 1.1300 1.1340 1.1385