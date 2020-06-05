EUR/USD reversed an early dip and surged to three-month tops post-ECB on Thursday.

The ECB increased the size of PEPP by €600 billion and lowered GDP/inflation forecasts.

Bulls might now take some breather as the focus now shifts to the US jobs report – NFP.

The shared currency rallied across the board on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) increased the size of its pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) by €600 billion to €1350 billion. The expansion in the monetary stimulus was more than €500 billion expected and the scheme was extended at least until the end of June 2021. This comes on the back of the EU's proposed €750 billion coronavirus fiscal rescue plan and raised hopes that the eurozone economy could recover from the recession earlier than expected.

The ECB also revised its GDP and inflation forecasts for the Eurozone. The central bank now sees the economy to contract 8.7% in 2020 and expand by 5.2% in 2021 and 3.3% in 2022. Meanwhile, consumer inflation is now expected to rise by 0.3% this year, 0.8% and 1.3% in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Bulls, however, largely ignored the downward revision of the economic forecasts and continued driving the euro higher. The EUR/USD pair reversed an early dip to sub-1.1200 levels and surged past the 1.1300 mark to the highest level since March 11.

On the other hand, the US dollar failed to capitalize on its early uptick led by concerns about worsening US-China relations, instead witnessed some aggressive intraday selling in the post-ECB trading action. The greenback remained depressed and failed to gain any respite from Thursday's rather unimpressive macro data. The Initial Weekly Jobless Claims came in higher-than-anticipated, at 1.87 million for the week ended May 29, while the trade deficit widened to $-49.4 B in April.

The pair held on to its bullish bias for the ninth straight session and was seen hovering around mid-1.1300s through the Asian session. Bulls might now take a breather, which might lead to a consolidative price action ahead of Friday’s release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report. The headline NFP print is expected to show that the US economy lost 8 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate is anticipated to have jumped to 19.8% on the back of coronavirus-induced lockdowns. The data will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has now moved to an important pivotal resistance marked by 200-week SMA. The pair has repeatedly struggled to find acceptance above the mentioned barrier and thus, warrant some caution for bullish traders amid extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts. It will be prudent to wait for a weekly close above the said hurdle before traders again start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. In the meantime, any subsequent positive move might now confront some resistance near the 1.1400 round-figure mark, above which the pair seems all set to aim to retest March monthly swing highs, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the 1.1300 mark, which if broken might prompt some profit-taking and accelerate the corrective fall towards the 1.1245 support. This is followed by support near the 1.1215 horizontal level and should act as a strong near-term base for the major. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels should pave the way for a further near-term downside.