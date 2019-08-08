EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1187
The EUR/USD pair moved in a limited range on Thursday as US stocks advanced and US Treasury yields stopped falling. Global growth jitters eased a tad after China posted better than anticipated trade data, while the Yuan was fixed at a higher-than-expected level. The main beneficiaries from this better mood were high-yielder currencies and commodities, which posted modest gains. China reported exports rose 3.3% in July, the biggest rise in four months, while imports fell 5.6% in the year. Meanwhile, in the US, Jobless Claims fell to 209,000 for the week ended August 2, from 217,000 the previous week and below the 215,000 expected.
The EUR/USD moved back and forward between the 20-day SMA, which stands at 1.1180, and the 100-day SMA, currently around 1.1226, having made a high of 1.1229. However, the Euro was unable to hold gains for long. The short-term technical perspective has improved slightly, as the 20 and 100-period moving averages have made a bullish cross in 4-hour time frame, while indicators hover above their midlines. In the daily time frame however, EUR/USD is threatening support at the 20-day SMA while indicators give no clear signals at the time being. Below 1.1180, the next support area is seen at 1.1165, where the 38.2% retracement of last week’s bullish run converges with the 100-period SMA in 4-hour time frames. A break of this latter could pave the way to levels sub-1.1100. On the other hand, the 1.1250 zone has acted as a significant resistance level over the last sessions, and a break out of that level would target 1.1295 (200-day SMA).
Support levels: 1.1180 1.1165 1.1100
Resistance levels: 1.1250 1.1295 1.1320
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
