EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1187

The EUR/USD pair moved in a limited range on Thursday as US stocks advanced and US Treasury yields stopped falling. Global growth jitters eased a tad after China posted better than anticipated trade data, while the Yuan was fixed at a higher-than-expected level. The main beneficiaries from this better mood were high-yielder currencies and commodities, which posted modest gains. China reported exports rose 3.3% in July, the biggest rise in four months, while imports fell 5.6% in the year. Meanwhile, in the US, Jobless Claims fell to 209,000 for the week ended August 2, from 217,000 the previous week and below the 215,000 expected.

The EUR/USD moved back and forward between the 20-day SMA, which stands at 1.1180, and the 100-day SMA, currently around 1.1226, having made a high of 1.1229. However, the Euro was unable to hold gains for long. The short-term technical perspective has improved slightly, as the 20 and 100-period moving averages have made a bullish cross in 4-hour time frame, while indicators hover above their midlines. In the daily time frame however, EUR/USD is threatening support at the 20-day SMA while indicators give no clear signals at the time being. Below 1.1180, the next support area is seen at 1.1165, where the 38.2% retracement of last week’s bullish run converges with the 100-period SMA in 4-hour time frames. A break of this latter could pave the way to levels sub-1.1100. On the other hand, the 1.1250 zone has acted as a significant resistance level over the last sessions, and a break out of that level would target 1.1295 (200-day SMA).

Support levels: 1.1180 1.1165 1.1100

Resistance levels: 1.1250 1.1295 1.1320