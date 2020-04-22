EUR/USD Analysis: Confined in a range near two-week lows amid coronavirus crisis

EUR/USD continued with its two-way/directionless price-action on Tuesday.

Better-than-expected ZEW survey for April extended some support to the euro.

The risk-off mood continued underpinning the USD demand and capped gains.

The EUR/USD pair continued with its two-way price action near two-week lows and remained confined well within the 1.0800-1.0900 trading band on Tuesday. The shared currency found some support following the release of better-than-expected ZEW survey, showing that the Economic Sentiment in Germany and Eurozone improved to 28.2 and 25.2, respectively. However, deteriorating global risk sentiment – further weighed down by a free-fall in crude oil prices – extended some support to the US dollar's perceived safe-haven demand against its European counterpart.

This comes amid expectations that the world economy will remain weak for some time, even once the lockdowns are eased. Market concerns continued underpinning the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and kept a lid on any intraday attempted recovery. The pair finally settled nearly unchanged for the day, forming a Doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart for the second straight session. This marks indecision over the pair's near-term trajectory as investors preferred to wait for additional clues that the COVID-19 virus may be peaking before placing any directional bets.

The pair struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained depressed through the Asian session on Wednesday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, the pair seems more likely to extend its subdued/range-bound trading action ahead of Thursday's flash Eurozone PMI prints. In the meantime, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to play a key role in influencing the market risk sentiment and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained break through the recent trading range before traders start positioning for any firm near-term direction. A convincing break below the 1.0800 round-figure mark, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.0770-65 region will reinforce the near-term negative outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the slide towards testing sub-1.0700 levels before eventually dropping to multi-year low support, around the 1.0635 zone.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged just ahead of the 1.0900 mark and is followed by a multi-week-old ascending trend-line support break-point, now turned resistance, near the 1.0930 region. A sustained move above the mentioned barriers could assist the pair to head back towards 50-day SMA, around the 1.0955-60 region, above which bulls are likely to aim for a move beyond the key 1.10 psychological mark, possibly towards the next major hurdle near the 1.1040-45 region.