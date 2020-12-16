EUR/USD Analysis: Confined in a range below YTD tops; Eurozone PMIs, FOMC in focus

Sustained USD selling bias continued lending some support to EUR/USD.

Bulls lacked conviction as the focus remains on the FOMC policy meeting.

Eurozone PMIs and US retail sales will also be eyed for some trading impetus.

The EUR/USD pair continued with its subdued/range-bound price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a familiar trading band around mid-1.2100s. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal. This, along with the growing prospect of more US fiscal stimulus, dragged the US dollar to fresh two-and-half-year lows and was seen as one of the key factors that continued lending some support to the major.

The USD remained depressed and failed to gain any respite from Tuesday's mixed US economic releases. In fact, the Empire State Manufacturing Index missed market expectations and fell two points to 4.90 in December. The disappointment, to a larger extent, was offset by slightly better-than-anticipated Industrial Production data, which recorded a growth of 0.4% MoM in November. The data did little to provide any meaningful impetus as investors seemed reluctant ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting that got underway on Tuesday.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision later this Wednesday and is widely expected to keep the key overnight interest rate pinned near zero. That said, the markets have been expecting that the US central bank will increase its bond-buying program. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement and updated economic projections – the so-called dot-plot. Apart from this, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference will be looked upon for clues about the central bank's policy outlook. This, in turn, would influence the near-term USD trajectory.

Heading into the key event risk, traders are likely to take cues from Wednesday’s release of the flash Eurozone PMI prints for December. The US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales, which might further assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities, though is unlikely to be a game-changer for the pair.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders. That said, bulls might still need to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2175-80 area before placing fresh bets. Above the mentioned region, the pair might seems all set to surpass the 1.2200 mark and aim towards testing the 1.2235-40 resistance zone. The momentum could further get extended and has the potential to push the pair further towards the 1.2300 mark en-route March 2018 monthly closing highs resistance, around the 1.2315 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to find decent support near the 1.2100 mark. A subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside near the 1.2075 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark.