Resurgent USD demand prompted fresh selling around EUR/USD on Friday.

The disappointing German Ifo survey also contributed to the intraday selling bias.

The risk-on mood capped gains for the safe-haven USD and helped limit losses.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some selling on Friday and eroded a major part of the previous day's goodish recovery gains from one-month lows. A combination of factors helped revive the US dollar demand, which was seen as a key factor that prompted fresh selling around the major. Investors remain worried about potential risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group, especially after a deadline for paying $83.5 million in bond interest passed without any remarks from the company. Apart from this, prospects for an early rate hike by the Fed, reinforced by some follow-through move up in the US Treasury bond yields, acted as a tailwind for the greenback. It is worth recalling that the Fed's so-called dot plot indicated policymakers' inclination to raise interest rates in 2022. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond beyond the 1.45% threshold for the first time since early July.

The shared currency was further pressured by the disappointing release of the German IFO Business Climate Index, which unexpectedly dropped to a five-month low of 98.8 in September from 99.4 previous. This marked the third successive month of a decline amid supply chain woes, causing a bottleneck recession for manufacturers in Europe's largest economy. However, the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets kept a lid on any runaway rally for the safe-haven greenback and helped limit any deeper losses for the pair. Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets heading into the German federal elections on Sunday. This, in turn, assisted the pair to find some support near the 1.1700 mark and rebound around 20 pips from the daily swing lows. The pair finally settled nearly unchanged for the week and remained confined in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on the first day of a new week.

The market reacted little to the outcome of a closely contested German election, wherein the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) registered a narrow victory over incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party. A coalition must now be created to form a government and that may have to wait until Christmas. As investors digest the results, the market focus now shifts to a scheduled speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, the release of US Durable Goods Orders data and a slew of Fedspeak will influence the USD price dynamics. This, in turn, could infuse some volatility around the major and allow traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, repeated failures near the 1.1750-55 region warrant some caution for bullish traders. However, the lack of strong follow-through selling makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break below the 1.1700 mark before positioning for any further weakness. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards YTD lows, around the 1.1665 region, before eventually dropping to test the next relevant support near the 1.1600 mark.

On the flip side, a sustained strength beyond the 1.1750-55 area might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair to the 1.1800 mark. This is followed by resistance near the 1.1820-25 horizontal zone, above which the momentum could get extended and allow bulls to aim to conquer the 1.1900 round figure.