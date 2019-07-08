EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1211

The dollar retained its strength ahead of Powell’s speech.

The shared currency hit by local data and speculation more easing coming from the ECB

The EUR/USD pair is ending this first trading day of the week near the 1.1200 figure, with the shared currency easing amid another batch of soft EU data, as the greenback retains the post-NFP strength. Speculation that the US Federal Reserve could cut rates just once this year was triggered by a stronger-than-expected US employment report, resulting in the dollar re-surging and equities turning into the red. Such a scenario is being repeated by quiet Monday trading. Weighing on the Euro, German s Industrial Production rose by a modest 0.3% MoM, declining by 3.7% yearly basis in May. The Trade Balance of the country in the same month post a better-than-expected surplus of €18.7B. Also, the EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell to -5.8 in July vs. the expected 0.1 and the -3.3 previous. Furthermore, ECB’s Governing Council member Benoit Coeure crossed the wires, arguing that the accommodative policy is needed "more than ever."

This Tuesday, attention will be focused on US Federal Reserve’s Chief Powell, due to deliver opening remarks at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Other Fed’s officials will also be participating in the event, and different speeches are scheduled throughout the US afternoon. There won’t be relevant macroeconomic releases in the EU or the US.

Technically, the pair is bearish, measly 100 pips above the multi-year low set last May at 1.1106. The pair pierced Friday’s low by a couple of pips before bouncing modestly, anyway spending the day at the lower end of the previous daily range. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA has crossed below the 100 and 200 SMA, while technical indicators resumed their declines after correcting extreme readings, the RSI back heading south in oversold levels, favoring a re-test of the mentioned yearly low.

Support levels: 1.1180 1.1140 1.1105

Resistance levels: 1.1235 1.1270 1.1315