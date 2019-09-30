 EUR/USD Current price: 1.0897

  • German Retail Sales and inflation missed the market’s expectation, spurring EUR selling.
  • The US has a light macroeconomic calendar this Monday, but a busy one later in the week.
  • EUR/USD has a long-term relevant support at around 1.0840. 
 
 
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh multi-year lows sub-1.0900, accelerating its slump during European trading hours and after trading uneventfully through the first half of the day. The week started with an uptick in risk-related mood, which led to gains in stocks markets but fell short of triggering action among currencies’ pairs. The American dollar retained its firm stance, while the shared currency collapsed following the release of worse-than-anticipated German data. At the beginning of the session, the country released August Retail Sales, which rose by less than anticipated, up by 0.5% MoM and by  3.2% YoY.  The preliminary estimate of September inflation resulted at -0.1% MoM and 0.9% YoY, below the previous and the market’s forecast, spurring the latest round of selling. The US session will bring the September  Chicago PMI and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, both expected to decline when compared to August.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is bouncing just modestly from a daily low of 1.0884, retaining the bearish stance in the short-term and at risk of extending its slide toward the 1.0800 figure. In the 4 hours chart, a bearish 20 SMA keeps rejecting bulls attempts, currently at around 1.0940 providing a dynamic resistance. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart retreated sharply from their midlines, now heading lower well into negative ground, with the RSI entering oversold readings but giving no signs of giving up. A strong long-term support comes around 1.0840, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper mid-term slide. 
 
Support levels: 1.0880 1.0840 1.0805
 
Resistance levels: 1.0910 1.0940 1.0970
  

EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data

EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.

GBP/USD holds up above 1.23 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY.

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle

Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears

At present, the control of the story in the media is a potent weapon and if it manages to reach the right objectives – it can be lethal. It is also true that the speed at which things happen – and their spread across the globe – boost the swings of opinion in front of the headlines.

Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows

After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.

