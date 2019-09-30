EUR/USD Current price: 1.0897

German Retail Sales and inflation missed the market’s expectation, spurring EUR selling.

The US has a light macroeconomic calendar this Monday, but a busy one later in the week.

EUR/USD has a long-term relevant support at around 1.0840.

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh multi-year lows sub-1.0900, accelerating its slump during European trading hours and after trading uneventfully through the first half of the day. The week started with an uptick in risk-related mood, which led to gains in stocks markets but fell short of triggering action among currencies’ pairs. The American dollar retained its firm stance, while the shared currency collapsed following the release of worse-than-anticipated German data. At the beginning of the session, the country released August Retail Sales, which rose by less than anticipated, up by 0.5% MoM and by 3.2% YoY. The preliminary estimate of September inflation resulted at -0.1% MoM and 0.9% YoY, below the previous and the market’s forecast, spurring the latest round of selling. The US session will bring the September Chicago PMI and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, both expected to decline when compared to August.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is bouncing just modestly from a daily low of 1.0884, retaining the bearish stance in the short-term and at risk of extending its slide toward the 1.0800 figure. In the 4 hours chart, a bearish 20 SMA keeps rejecting bulls attempts, currently at around 1.0940 providing a dynamic resistance. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart retreated sharply from their midlines, now heading lower well into negative ground, with the RSI entering oversold readings but giving no signs of giving up. A strong long-term support comes around 1.0840, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper mid-term slide.

Support levels: 1.0880 1.0840 1.0805

Resistance levels: 1.0910 1.0940 1.0970