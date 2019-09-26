EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0938
- Market players ignored macroeconomic data, kept buying the greenback.
- US Durable Goods Orders, core PCE inflation and Michigan Confidence scheduled for Friday.
- EUR/USD bearish case set to continue heading into October.
The EUR/USD pair has fallen to a fresh multi-year low of 1.0921, amid persistent dollar’s demand following positive US-China headlines and decreasing chances of Democrats impeaching Trump. The greenback retained its strength despite sentiment took a turn to the worst during the American afternoon, leading to losses on Wall Street. Data was unable to trigger relevant news, with the shared currency pressured despite the German GFK Consumer Confidence Survey resulted at 9.9 in October, beating the market’s expectations. In the US, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 20 were slightly above the market’s expectations with 213K. Also, Wholesale Inventories were up in July by 0.4%. Q2 GDP was confirmed at 2.0% as expected, while the Goods Trade Balance deficit was slightly better than anticipated in August, printing $-72.83B. Finally, Pending Home Sales rose by more than expected in August, up by 1.6% when compared to a month earlier.
On Friday, the EU will publish the September Economic Sentiment Indicator, foreseen at 103.0 against the previous 103.1. The US will release August Personal Income and Personal Spending, alongside core PCE inflation, the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, seen ticking higher when compared to the previous month. The country will also publish August Durable Goods Orders and the final version of the September Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair bounced from its European low at 1.0922 only to met sellers around 1.0970, from where it resumed its decline to fresh lows. Heading into the Asian opening barely holding above 1.0920, the pair is poised to extend its slump, particularly if intraday advances don’t extend beyond the 1.1000 psychological resistance. In the 4 hours chart, the pair continues developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 2 SMA heading south below the larger ones and above the daily high. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain at daily lows, the Momentum barely decelerating its slide and the RSI consolidating at around 34.
Support levels: 1.0920 1.0880 1.0840
Resistance levels: 1.0960 1.1000 1.1045
