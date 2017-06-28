EUR/USD analysis: Central bankers kept crashing the USD

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1378

The American dollar was the worst performer for a second consecutive day, followed this time by its Japanese counterpart, while the Pound led the way higher. The EUR/USD pair settled at a fresh high for this 2017, not far from an intraday high of 1.1389, reversing a sudden decline to 1.1290, proving market is now buying the dips. The main market motor continued to be the ECB's Forum on Central Banking taking place in Portugal. Ahead of Wall Street's opening, officers from the European Central Bank said that markets "misjudged" Draghi's Tuesday speech, trying to cold down enthusiasm over upcoming possible tapering. Draghi did the same in his speech later on the day, but failed. The pair fell down to 1.1290 on the initial headline, but quickly recovered ground, surging further after the Pound soared on BOE's Carney sudden flip in its stance towards rate hikes.

The ECB Form ends this Wednesday, with attention shifting towards the macroeconomic calendar from now, and investors hoping data back the ongoing rallies. This Thursday, Germany will release its preliminary June inflation figures, the EU business sentiment indicators, while the US will offer the last revision of Q1 GDP.

In the meantime, the 4 hours chart for the pair shows that technical indicators resumed their advances after a period of consolidation within extreme overbought levels, whilst the 20 SMA advanced further above the larger ones, but below the current level. The pair seems poised to extend its advance up to the critical 1.1460 region, a strong area that rejected advances pretty much since January 2015. There's a good chance that an approach to it will trigger profit taking, forcing the pair to retreat, at least partially.

Support levels: 1.1330 1.1290 1.1260

Resistance levels: 1.1390 1.1425 1.1460

