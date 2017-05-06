EUR/USD analysis: cautious mood prevailed but USD still the weakest

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1250

The FX board saw little action this Monday, with the EUR/USD pair ending the day marginally lower at 1.1250, barely retreating from the 2017 high posted last week at 1.1284. The common currency eased alongside with equities, undermined by the terror attacks suffered in London during the weekend. Moreover, cautious prevailed ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting and the UK General election, both taking place next Thursday June 8th.

In the data front, the final EU Markit PMIs confirmed that the region growth at its steadiest pace in six years, despite a modest down-tick in the services reading, as the EU Composite PMI came in as expected at 56.8, backed by an advance in German and French figures. In the US, on the other hand, the final official PMI, the ISM, came in at 56.9 missing expectations and below previous, whilst the Markit services PMI printed 53.6, with the Composite unchanged in May at 53.9. Also, Q1 nonfarm productive resulted flat during the three months to March as both output and hours worked increased 1.7%, while the unit labor cost in the same period rose by 2.2%, well below previous 3.0% and the expected 2.5%. Weaker-than-expected US data should maintain the greenback under pressure long term, and once the dust of the upcoming events settle.

From a technical point of view and in the short term, the pair presents a neutral-to-bullish stance, hovering a few pips above its 20 SMA and far above bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, whilst technical indicators have barely bounced from their mid-lines, lacking directional strength, but holding within positive territory. The risk remains towards the upside, with a break beyond 1.1300 still required to confirm a new leg higher, while a break below 1.1180 will probably see a downward corrective extension down to the 1.1120 region.

Support levels: 1.1220 1.1180 1.1125

Resistance levels1.1300 1.1345 1.1390

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD