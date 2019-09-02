EUR/USD Current price: 1.0965
- German Manufacturing output index down to 43.5 in August, exacerbating distrust on the EUR.
- US markets to be closed on a local holiday, volumes expected to decrease.
- EUR/USD en route to extending its decline toward 1.0920 in the short-term.
The EUR/USD pair has extended its decline to a fresh two-year low of 1.0957 during European trading hours, as the greenback retains its positive stance, while the shared currency was weighed by mixed data and speculation that the ECB will come up with some aggressive stimulus this month. The final versions of the Markit Manufacturing PMI indicated that activity output in Germany was worse-than-anticipated, revised down to 43.5 in August. Upward revisions in the figures of Italy, France, and other minor economies, didn’t help much, as for the whole EU, the index was confirmed at 47 as previously estimated. US markets are closed this Monday amid the celebration of Labor Day, anticipating some dull trading for the rest of the day and probably keeping the pair ranging, not far above the mentioned low.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is technically bearish, with sellers now aligned around the psychological 1.1000 level, as the pair topped for the day at 1.0996. Currently trading around 1.0970, the 4 hours chart shows that the decline extended below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south at around 1.1040, now further below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, lack directional strength but rest within extreme oversold levels, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside. A downward extension seems likely on a break below the mentioned daily low, although once London closes, volumes are set to decrease and movements across the FX board could be quite limited.
Support levels: 1.0955 1.0920 1.0890
Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1040 1.1085
