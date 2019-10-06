EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0977

US employment data mixed in September, but consistent with economic expansion.

German Factory Orders seen falling in August may lead to EUR losses.

EUR/USD short-term bullish if it manages to break above 1.1000.

The EUR/USD pair has seesawed between gains and losses Friday, finishing the day and the week with modest gains at 1.0977. The American currency continued to b affected by dismal local data signaling increased chances of an economic recession, although the Nonfarm Payroll report was less discouraging than anticipated. According to the official release, the country added 136K new jobs in September, slightly below expected, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a new five-decade low. Average hourly earnings remained flat monthly basis and rose by 2.9% when compared to a year earlier, both missing the market’s expectations. Also, the trade deficit widened by more than anticipated, at $-54.9B in August. Despite poor wages’ growth, the report is consistent with economic expansion, leading to substantial gains in Wall Street. Meanwhile, Trump’s possible impeachment, Brexit, and the trade war maintain sentiment depressed.

This Monday will kick-start with Germany releasing August Factory Orders, seen falling by 4.6% YoY. In the US, Federal Reserve Chief, Jerome Powell, is scheduled to participate in a public act, although he is not expected to refer to monetary policy. The US and China will resume trade talks this week, and while the market is not expecting an end to the matter, it’s optimistic about progress.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair flirted with 1.1000 for a second consecutive day on Friday but was unable to surpass the psychological threshold. The level also stands for the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily decline, while the 20 DMA converges with the level, adding to its strength. In the daily chart, the Momentum indicator recovered within negative levels, while the RSI indicator advances modestly around 46, indicating a limited upward potential as long as the level holds. In the 4 hours chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-positive stance, capped by a mild bearish 100 SMA but above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, as technical indicators head south within positive levels. The positive momentum would be lost on a break below 1.0945.

Support levels: 1.0945 1.0910 1.0880

Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1080