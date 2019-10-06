EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0977
- US employment data mixed in September, but consistent with economic expansion.
- German Factory Orders seen falling in August may lead to EUR losses.
- EUR/USD short-term bullish if it manages to break above 1.1000.
The EUR/USD pair has seesawed between gains and losses Friday, finishing the day and the week with modest gains at 1.0977. The American currency continued to b affected by dismal local data signaling increased chances of an economic recession, although the Nonfarm Payroll report was less discouraging than anticipated. According to the official release, the country added 136K new jobs in September, slightly below expected, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a new five-decade low. Average hourly earnings remained flat monthly basis and rose by 2.9% when compared to a year earlier, both missing the market’s expectations. Also, the trade deficit widened by more than anticipated, at $-54.9B in August. Despite poor wages’ growth, the report is consistent with economic expansion, leading to substantial gains in Wall Street. Meanwhile, Trump’s possible impeachment, Brexit, and the trade war maintain sentiment depressed.
This Monday will kick-start with Germany releasing August Factory Orders, seen falling by 4.6% YoY. In the US, Federal Reserve Chief, Jerome Powell, is scheduled to participate in a public act, although he is not expected to refer to monetary policy. The US and China will resume trade talks this week, and while the market is not expecting an end to the matter, it’s optimistic about progress.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair flirted with 1.1000 for a second consecutive day on Friday but was unable to surpass the psychological threshold. The level also stands for the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily decline, while the 20 DMA converges with the level, adding to its strength. In the daily chart, the Momentum indicator recovered within negative levels, while the RSI indicator advances modestly around 46, indicating a limited upward potential as long as the level holds. In the 4 hours chart, the pair offers a neutral-to-positive stance, capped by a mild bearish 100 SMA but above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, as technical indicators head south within positive levels. The positive momentum would be lost on a break below 1.0945.
Support levels: 1.0945 1.0910 1.0880
Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1080
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: bulls would have a case on a break above 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair has seesawed between gains and losses Friday, finishing the day and the week with modest gains at 1.0977. EUR/USD short-term bullish if it manages to break above 1.1000.
GBP/USD: fading Brexit hopes weigh on Pound
The GBP/USD pair has traded within familiar levels on Friday, falling to 1.2275 on the back of negative Brexit-related headlines, although recovering to the 1.2330 price zone amid persistent dollar’s weakness.
USD/JPY: limited bullish potential
The USD/JPY pair consolidated losses by the end of the week, closing Friday unchanged a few pips below the 107.00 level. Fears maintain government bond yields depressed, weighing on USD/JPY.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.