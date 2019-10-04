EUR/USD analysis: Bulls turn cautious near 1.10 mark, NFP eyed for a fresh directional impetus

- Thursday’s disappointing US ISM PMI added to the recent USD weakness.
- The positive stalls as investors start repositioning for Friday’s NFP report.
The EUR/USD pair continued with its good two-way price moves on Thursday and was solely influenced by the US Dollar price dynamics. The pair initially dipped to levels just below mid-1.0900s following the release of generally disappointing European macroeconomic figures. The final Euro-zone Services PMIs for September unexpectedly came in weaker than initially expected, while Producer Prices contracted more-than-expected in August. Meanwhile, the downtick turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into amid some follow-through US Dollar selling bias.
Bullish move falters near 1.10 handle
The Greenback dived after data released from the US showed that the ISM non-manufacturing PMI fell to 52.6 in September - the lowest level in over three years. The details of the report revealed that the employment sub-component dropped to 50.4 and dampened prospects for any positive surprise from Friday's official US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP. The data further raised the probability of a further monetary policy easing by the Fed. Markets are currently pricing more than 80% chance of yet another interest rate cut by 25 bps at the upcoming FOMC meeting on October 30.
This was evident from a sharp intraday slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which exerted some additional downward pressure on the buck and lifted the pair to over one-week tops. The pair, however, failed to capitalize on the momentum and faltered near the key 1.1000 psychological mark in the wake of a late USD rebound. The pair managed to regain some traction during the Asian session on Friday as traders start repositioning for the release of the closely watched US jobs report. The US economy is expected to have created 145K jobs in September and the unemployment rate is seen holding steady at 3.7%. The key focus will remain on wage growth data, which is anticipated to rise 3.2% year-on-year rate during the reported month.
Short-term technical outlook
Given this week’s sustained move beyond a near-term descending trend-channel, the bias seems tilted slightly in favour of bullish traders. However, any subsequent strength beyond the 1.10 handle is likely to confront some stiff resistance near a descending trend-line, extending from late-June swing highs, currently near the 1.1020 region. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier might prompt some aggressive short-covering move and pave the way for an extension of the pair’s recent goodish recovery from near 2-1/2 year lows.
On the flip side, the 1.1940 region (overnight swing low) now seems to act as immediate support, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 1.0900 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned handle might turn the pair vulnerable to resume its prior/well-established bearish trend and aim towards testing the next major support near the 1.0840-35 region (May 2017 lows).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
