EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1206
- Chinese authorities let the Yuan devalue against the greenback as a response to tariffs.
- European and US data signaled the economic slowdown continued entering Q3.
- EUR/USD bullish corrective movement to continue, not that clear in the long term.
The EUR/USD pair has advanced beyond the 1.1200 level this Monday, as dollar’s sell-off continued on trade war jitters. Risk-off took over the financial world after China let the Yuan depreciated to 7 against the greenback, a level last seen in 2008. The measure was taken as retaliation against the latest round of tariffs announced by US President Trump. Equities edged sharply lower worldwide as investors fled to safety, with demand for government bonds sending yields to fresh multi-year lows. Data coming from the EU confirmed the economic slowdown continues, as the German Services PMI was downwardly revised in July to 54.5, while the Composite PMI came in at 50.9. The rate of expansion in the country sank to its lowest for more than four-and-a-half years. For the whole Union, the Composite Index remained as previously calculated at 51.5, while the Services PMI came in at 53.2, slightly lower than the expected 53.3. US Markit indexes came in better-than-anticipated, but the official ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI dropped in July to 53.7 from 55.1 and below the expected 55.5. The backdrop in services output further weighed on the greenback.
Germany will release June Factory Orders this Tuesday, seen up monthly basis by 0.5% and declining by 7.0% when compared to a year earlier. The US will only release minor figures, although Fed’s Bullard is scheduled to speak in the American afternoon.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair retreated from the mentioned high but bounce back quite fast, finishing the US session with substantial gains and at its highest in two weeks at around 1.1200. The case for a continued advance is more relevant considering that the pair is coming from a multi-year low of 1.1026, but by no means, it indicates that the pair has suddenly turned long-term bullish. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart support a bullish continuation in the upcoming sessions, as the pair is above a mild-bearish 100 SMA for the first time in over a month after extending gains above a flat 20 SMA. Furthermore, technical indicators maintain their upward slopes near overbought levels.
Support levels: 1.1180 1.1140 1.1100
Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1250 1.1285
