The USD remains on the defensive amid Fed rate cut expectations.

Speculations over further ECB easing might continue to cap gains.

The EUR/USD pair had good two-way price moves on Friday and ended the week on a positive note, just a few pips below weekly tops set in the previous session. The initially dipped to an intraday low level of 1.1238 in reaction to a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand following the release of US Produce Price Index (PPI). Against the backdrop of Thursday's hotter-than-expected US CPI report, the latest PPI report also came in stronger than consensus estimates and further dampened expectations for an aggressive monetary easing by the Fed later this month. The same was evident from a follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which underpinned the greenback demand and exerted some downward pressure on the major.

The downtick turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into after comments by Chicago Fed President Charles Evans added to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks earlier during the week and indicated that the US rate cuts are needed to boost inflation. However, speculations that the European Central Bank (ECB) remains on track to announce additional monetary stimulus, possibly ahead of the Fed, kept a lid on any strong follow-through up-move, at least for the time being.

The pair held steady below the 1.1280 confluence region - comprising of 100-day SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.1412-1.1194 recent downfall, and remained at the mercy of USD price dynamics in absence of any major market moving Euro-zone economic releases on Monday. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index for July will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus ahead of a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams.

From a technical perspective, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the mentioned confluence resistance before positioning for a move beyond the 1.1300 handle towards testing the next major resistance near the 1.1325-30 region - coinciding with 61.8% Fibo. level. A follow-through buying will negate any near-term bearish bias and assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.1400 handle with some intermediate resistance near the 1.1365-70 region.

On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level - around the 1.1240 region might continue to act as immediate support, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the 1.1200 round figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned handle, leading to a subsequent slide below the 1.1185-80 region will indicate the resumption of the prior bearish trend and pave the way for a subsequent downfall towards the 1.1125 horizontal support en-route yearly lows - just ahead of the 1.1100 handle.