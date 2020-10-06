EUR/USD gained some strong positive traction on Monday amid fresh USD selling bias.

Positive news on Trump’s health boosted the risk sentiment and undermined the USD.

Upbeat economic data extended some additional support to the shared currency.

The global risk sentiment got a strong lift from the positive news about the US President Donald Trump’s health. The risk-on flow undermined the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and assisted the EUR/USD pair to regain strong positive traction on the first day of a new trading week. The shared currency was further supported by encouraging data from the Eurozone. In fact, Retail Sales in the Union rose 4.4% MoM in August, well above expectation. Adding to this, the Eurozone Services PMI was finalized at 48.0 in September as against the preliminary estimate of 47.6, though signalled contraction. Separately, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index edged lower to -8.3 in October, from -8.0, albeit was still better than expectations of -9.8.

From the US, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly jumped to 57.8 in September as against consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 56.2. The USD, however, failed to gain any respite from the stronger data, instead remained depressed on the back of the upbeat market mood. The already stronger risk sentiment got an additional boost after Trump returned to the White House following a three-night hospital stay due to coronavirus infection. A broad-based USD weakness lifted the pair to fresh two-week tops during the Asian session on Tuesday, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the 1.1800 mark ahead of the ECB President Christine Lagarde's scheduled speech. Apart from this, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments will also be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight positive momentum pushed the pair beyond a resistance marked by the top end of a one-month-old descending trend-channel. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1815 region – marking the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2011-1.1612 downfall – will add credence to the bullish breakout and pave the way for additional gains. The pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.1865 region, before eventually aiming back to reclaim the 1.1900 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the trend-channel resistance breakpoint, around the 1.1755-50 region, which coincides with 100-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent slide might be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.1720 region, which, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 23.6% Fibo. level support, around the 1.1700 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards the recent swing lows support, around the 1.1615-10 region.